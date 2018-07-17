What's new

USS Georgia submarine, armed with 154 Tomahawk missiles, operating near Ukraine

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,639
-6
20,366
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
F-22Raptor said:
A US sub operating in the Mediterranean with over 150 1,000+mile Tomahawks with the tensions over Ukraine is no coincidence. It’s messaging to Russia
Click to expand...
Will America go to war over Ukraine? And against Russia?
Have we forgotten Russia isn't Iraq Libya or Afghanistan . They can hit back and very very very hard.
White men play these games but they have a school bully mentality. When they know they will be hit back as hard as the hit. They just showboat
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

BANNED
Aug 26, 2010
4,428
9
6,494
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
and the best part is it can empty its entire canister in under 9 minutes

this is a converted Ohio Class we call it SSGN

this is not the only Ohio Class, a Ohio Boomer SSBN is also in the area and it carry 24 x Trident missiles with 8 re-enrty vehicles

add to that a Royal Navy SSBN the Vanguard Class which is carrying 16 x Trident missiles

the fire power US + UK can bring to the table is literally insane
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,608
0
4,281
F-22Raptor said:
A US sub operating in the Mediterranean with over 150 1,000+mile Tomahawks with the tensions over Ukraine is no coincidence. It’s messaging to Russia
Click to expand...
as if putin or russia takes US that seriously!
maverick1977 said:
US has better options than going to War with Russia. Sanction Russia and its corporations. That will bring Russia to its knees.
Click to expand...
Lol, US and west has slapped every possible sanction and still Russia has become stronger as ever.
aziqbal said:
and the best part is it can empty its entire canister in under 9 minutes

this is a converted Ohio Class we call it SSGN

this is not the only Ohio Class, a Ohio Boomer SSBN is also in the area and it carry 24 x Trident missiles with 8 re-enrty vehicles

add to that a Royal Navy SSBN the Vanguard Class which is carrying 16 x Trident missiles

the fire power US + UK can bring to the table is literally insane
Click to expand...
yes please share what are you smoking these days or is the new covid variant being tested on you?
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

BANNED
Aug 26, 2010
4,428
9
6,494
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
truthseeker2010 said:
Lol, US and west has slapped every possible sanction and still Russia has become stronger as ever.
Click to expand...
Russia and strong ? only thing they have is nuclear weapons and granted they have ALOT

but they can not be deployed like UK and US deploys them

and balance of power is tilting heavily in favour of UK and US

UK has 4 x Vanguard Submarines each one can carry 16 x Trident missiles with 5-6 re-enrty vehicles each and US + UK has conducted over 180 x Trident tests to validate and revalidate the system

if Russia wants to show its nukes then UK can being 10 times more to the table and US 100 times that

Russia is a sadistic nation which has killed over 1 million Afghans (1980s) and 1 million Syrian (2010s) and 100,000s of Chechens (1990s)

they are the historical enemy of Ottoman Empire and Muslims

so Russia must be stopped
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
623
0
644
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
aziqbal said:
Russia is a sadistic nation which has killed over 1 million Afghans (1980s) and 1 million Syrian (2010s) and 100,000s of Chechens (1990s)

they are the historical enemy of Ottoman Empire and Muslims

so Russia must be stopped
Click to expand...
Your beloved Churchill managed to kill that many in just one atrocity amongst many in Bengal in the man-made famine of early 1940's, many of these were Muslims.

As the saying goes there no permanent enemies only permanent interests.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

BANNED
Aug 26, 2010
4,428
9
6,494
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SaadH said:
Your beloved Churchill managed to kill that many in just one atrocity amongst many in Bengal in the man-made famine of early 1940's, many of these were Muslims.

As the saying goes there no permanent enemies only permanent interests.
Click to expand...
and after that over 1 million Pakistani entered UK between 1960-1980s

now we are 3 million and growing and we are grateful people not ungrateful backstabbers like some

UKs rule of law, judiciary, democracy, freedom, human rights and fairness is still one of best in the World and allows us to practice our religion in open and freedom

which is why everyone wants to come here and not Russia !
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,076
24
18,164
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
According to information published by the U.S. Department of Defense on January 19, 2022, the US Navy Ohio-class submarine USS Georgia (SSGN-729) is currently operating near Limassol, Cyprus, in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

https://www.navyrecognition.com/ind...eorgia-operates-in-eastern-mediterranean.html
Click to expand...
That's also off Syria. Two birds with one stone.

sub.png




Globenim said:
So Libya and Tunisia counts as near Ukraine these days.
Click to expand...
Its near Cyprus not Libya
 
Last edited:
925boy

925boy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
4,763
-30
5,260
Country
United States
Location
United States
maverick1977 said:
US has better options than going to War with Russia. Sanction Russia and its corporations. That will bring Russia to its knees.
Click to expand...
lmao, you do realize that by doing that, US itself also enters a trade/economic war with RUssia too? This is what dumb azz Trump did, but with China- that trade war he initiated, where he sanctioned chinese businesses, backfired on the US, so its more of a bluff, AGAIN, and US lost that trade war with China,and its economy took damage from that....PDF tough talk cant outdo world reality. Russia will probably enter slight recession, but increase business with Iran, China, other developing countries, and will weather it, but by then, Ukraine would never get the chance in her life to actually join NATO. Choose your battles.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,778
15
10,092
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Option -1: Let's enter the Black Sea

According to the Montreux Convention, states bordering the black sea have the right to use the straits to transfer their submarines, which they have built or purchased outside this sea, to their bases, provided that Turkiye is informed beforehand. In addition, the bordering Black Sea states' right to use the Straits for the purpose of crossing their submarines for repair their ships into outside of the Black Sea shipyards is also recorded in the convention. Submarines should make their strait passages on the water surface and under the guidance of pilot ships.

Non-bordering state navies cannot enter with submarines into the Black Sea. Likewise, warships with a total displacement of more than 15,000 tons and aircraft carriers cannot pass through the straits.

Apart from these, in accordance with Montreux, both the USA and Russia have to give advance notice to Turkiye in order to pass 'all types of' warships through the Turkish Straits. (This preliminary notification is 1 week for Black Sea littoral countries and 2 weeks for non Black Sea countries.)

Trade Ships can generally pass freely through the Straits. In fact, TR does not have an option to prevent the passage of merchant ships.

Option 2: Using other countries' airspaces:

The NATO Organization treaty is based on 14 fundamental principles: Article 1 states:

"The Parties undertake to resolve any international dispute they may be involved in peacefully without endangering international peace, security and justice, and to refrain from the use or threat of force in their international relations in a manner contrary to the purposes of the United Nations, as set forth in the UN Charter."

Article 4 - All Parties shall consult together when any of them considers that the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the Parties is threatened. And article 5, which i think known very-well.

Unless war is declared against one of the NATO states, NATO has declared that in principle it will not be a party to disturb the peace. Unless NATO is actually attacked, US warships cannot use the airspace of other NATO countries without permission to attack a country, regardless of the chain of command.

Option 3: Let's start the 3rd world war with intercontinental ballistic missiles.

- No need to write long... find a shovel and dig as deep as possible.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

The SC
Defeating Cruise Missiles
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom