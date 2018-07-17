USS Georgia submarine, armed with 154 Tomahawk missiles, operating near Ukraine

Option -1: Let's enter the Black Sea



According to the Montreux Convention, states bordering the black sea have the right to use the straits to transfer their submarines, which they have built or purchased outside this sea, to their bases, provided that Turkiye is informed beforehand. In addition, the bordering Black Sea states' right to use the Straits for the purpose of crossing their submarines for repair their ships into outside of the Black Sea shipyards is also recorded in the convention. Submarines should make their strait passages on the water surface and under the guidance of pilot ships.



Non-bordering state navies cannot enter with submarines into the Black Sea. Likewise, warships with a total displacement of more than 15,000 tons and aircraft carriers cannot pass through the straits.



Apart from these, in accordance with Montreux, both the USA and Russia have to give advance notice to Turkiye in order to pass 'all types of' warships through the Turkish Straits. (This preliminary notification is 1 week for Black Sea littoral countries and 2 weeks for non Black Sea countries.)



Trade Ships can generally pass freely through the Straits. In fact, TR does not have an option to prevent the passage of merchant ships.



Option 2: Using other countries' airspaces:



The NATO Organization treaty is based on 14 fundamental principles: Article 1 states:



"The Parties undertake to resolve any international dispute they may be involved in peacefully without endangering international peace, security and justice, and to refrain from the use or threat of force in their international relations in a manner contrary to the purposes of the United Nations, as set forth in the UN Charter."



Article 4 - All Parties shall consult together when any of them considers that the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the Parties is threatened. And article 5, which i think known very-well.



Unless war is declared against one of the NATO states, NATO has declared that in principle it will not be a party to disturb the peace. Unless NATO is actually attacked, US warships cannot use the airspace of other NATO countries without permission to attack a country, regardless of the chain of command.



Option 3: Let's start the 3rd world war with intercontinental ballistic missiles.



- No need to write long... find a shovel and dig as deep as possible.