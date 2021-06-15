What's new

USS America ARG with JMSDF in the Philippine Sea

rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,560
-10
867
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va said:
Nah.

US itself is a plutocracy. So there is no democracy you can bring to China.

Also China beat you badly, so you can keep barking, but dare not to do anything significant
Click to expand...
aww, come on, you ain't fooling anyone with your anti-American stance here. Your status symbol in China only exists as long you run around with an American flag, telling people how we colonized you. That's why you cling on so desperately to our flag on messageboards. :yes4:

we've already done something, it's called Taiwan. you can't touch it :P
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,536
1
13,008
Country
China
Location
United States
rent4country said:
aww, come on, you ain't fooling anyone with your anti-American stance here. Your status symbol in China only exists as long you run around with an American flag, telling people how we colonized you. That's why you cling on so desperately to our flag on messageboards. :yes4:

we've already done something, it's called Taiwan. you can't touch it :P
Click to expand...
Because I am an honest man. Unlike some Indian members here carry US flag.

I did work in US. But you know what, US handling pandemic sucks. I better keep staying in China.

Trump, which a lot of red neck love so badly, killed 600 thousand of them. I pity their low IQ.

Seriously, you guys should learn at least one foreign language, instead of staying in your comfort zone, the bubble made by US propaganda machine.

The world is larger than Americans can think, come to China, have some real life.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,610
2
10,483
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va said:
Because I am an honest man. Unlike some Indian members here carry US flag.

I did work in US. But you know what, US handling pandemic sucks. I better keep staying in China.

Trump, which a lot of red neck love so badly, killed 600 thousand of them. I pity their low IQ.

Seriously, you guys should learn at least one foreign language, instead of staying in your comfort zone, the bubble made by US propaganda machine.

The world is larger than Americans can think, come to China, have some real life.
Click to expand...

The entire world revolves around America. America is so deeply embedded in human society that you don’t even realize it anymore.
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,560
-10
867
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va said:
Because I am an honest man. Unlike some Indian members here carry US flag.

I did work in US. But you know what, US handling pandemic sucks. I better keep staying in China.

Trump, which a lot of red neck love so badly, killed 600 thousand of them. I pity their low IQ.

Seriously, you guys should learn at least one foreign language, instead of staying in your comfort zone, the bubble made by US propaganda machine.

The world is larger than Americans can think, come to China, have some real life.
Click to expand...
Come on now, we have so mentally colonized you that even now, you confessed above to have gone back to China YET keep using our flags on messageboards. We've never seen any travelers hang on to the US flag when they go back. You are now a poster child for Stockholm syndrome, where you've now fallen for your captor/colonizer (US). :omghaha:
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,868
-15
3,479
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Could we stop the personal insult and look in Awe at the power projection capabilities shown here?

That USS America air wing easily trumps Liaoning's
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,536
1
13,008
Country
China
Location
United States
rent4country said:
Come on now, we have so mentally colonized you that even now, you confessed above to have gone back to China YET keep using our flags on messageboards. We've never seen any travelers hang on to the US flag when they go back. You are now a poster child for Stockholm syndrome, where you've now fallen for your captor/colonizer (US). :omghaha:
Click to expand...
Have some fun, dude. Go to Las Vegas, enjoy the real life instead of wasting your xxx on P0rnhub
F-22Raptor said:
The entire world revolves around America. America is so deeply embedded in human society that you don’t even realize it anymore.
Click to expand...
You know how to spell

Illusional
 
