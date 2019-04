In April 2015, the State Department approved a possible $952 million FMS deal with Pakistan for 15 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and 1,000 Hellfire II missiles, along with helicopter engines, avionics, training, and support. (last line)So its approved already but USA wants Pakistan to pay the full amount 952 million USD. Pakistan had to pay 170.2 million USD only, initially.