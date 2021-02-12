What's new

Usman Qadir 2 Wickets Vs South Africa || 1st T20I || South Africa Vs Pakistan || 2021

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
7,357
-20
13,818
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
He married a stage dancer. How embarrassing for this dumb ***. There’s literally videos of his wife being groped and kissed by pervy old guys.

:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom