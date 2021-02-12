What's new

Usman Dar Resigns As Special Assistant To The Prime Minister

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar has resigned from his post.

According to the details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday had issued notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar for violation of the code of conduct ahead of by-election in NA-75 Sialkot.

The ECP, in its notice, told Dar that his picture with PTI candidate in Daska was a violation of Election Act, 2017.

Usman Dar resigns as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar for violation of the code of conduct
Yes

arynews.tv

Usman Dar quits as PM Imran aide on youth affairs

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs on Friday.
arynews.tv arynews.tv


Usman Dar has sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nod to run campaign for the upcoming by-election in a National Assembly constituency in Sialkot (NA-75) slated for February 19.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served him a notice over running the campaign for the by-poll despite holding a government post. He decided to relinquish his post in light of the election rules to run the campaign.

Sources said he can be re-appointed as the SAPM on youth affairs after the by-election is over.
 
Right thing to do..
 
