Usman Dar resigns as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar has resigned from his post.
According to the details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday had issued notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar for violation of the code of conduct ahead of by-election in NA-75 Sialkot.
The ECP, in its notice, told Dar that his picture with PTI candidate in Daska was a violation of Election Act, 2017.
