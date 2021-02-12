Usman Dar resigns as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

Usman Dar quits as PM Imran aide on youth affairs Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs on Friday.

YesUsman Dar has sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nod to run campaign for the upcoming by-election in a National Assembly constituency in Sialkot (NA-75) slated for February 19.Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served him a notice over running the campaign for the by-poll despite holding a government post. He decided to relinquish his post in light of the election rules to run the campaign.Sources said he can be re-appointed as the SAPM on youth affairs after the by-election is over.