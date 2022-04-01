Usman Dar Challenges Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranja on a Live TV Show

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chairman PTI youth wing Usman Dar had a verbal argument with an opposition MNA on a live TV show resulting in an exchange of heated words and personal threats. Usman Dar challenged the MNA to leave the comfort of his home and confront him on the TV show. The rest is for the viewers to see.
The comedy show of Pakistani Politics has to end one way or the other. Every Pakistani is fed up and needs peace of mind.
