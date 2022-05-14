What's new

Usman Dar Arrested - PTI Sialkot Jalsa

The situation in Sialkot is not good. Usman Dar & PTI Workers have been arrested by Punjab Police. The District administration also destroyed PTI stage. Things going towards .............. London plan of a convicted criminal is pretty much clear that they will use state organs and force to stop PTI but this act will eventually further strengthen PTI. This govt is historically the most unsustainable, unreliable, and highly vulnerable and here they are going for a confrontation with the most popular party in the country which has power in all provinces including govt in KPK.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Adnan12333 said:
Bajwa is an asshole. He put Pakistan into this situation. He should be hanged infront of GHQ. Fucking bastard
Bajwa actually helped IK gain the popularity he would never have had next year in elections.Now he is likely to get 2/3rd required to move the country from stand still... It was all part of the plan.you idiots wont understand the game played at the backend.
 
Adnan12333

-blitzkrieg- said:
Bajwa actually helped IK gain the popularity he would never have had next year in elections.Now he is likely to get 2/3rd required to move the country from stand still... It was all part of the plan.you idiots wont understand the game played at the backend.
OH please don’t tell me that he has put the whole country on the verge of bankruptcy and here you are telling me he favoured Imran khan . This Bastard needs to be Hanged and need to be trialled on the treason charges
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Adnan12333 said:
Bajwa is an asshole. He put Pakistan into this situation. He should be hanged infront of GHQ. Fucking bastard
When state stops peaceful protests, it ensures violent revolution
2EA28B75-A547-40CA-BF94-757DFB6FEE56.jpeg
 
Digital

Adnan12333 said:
Bajwa is an asshole. He put Pakistan into this situation. He should be hanged infront of GHQ. Fucking bastard
Faug main amreke daloon nay jo karwaya abb bhugateein. Sare fauj ko badnam kar dia US nay without firing a bullet. They succeeded, dumb establishment. I see chaos approaching. People are super angry.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Adnan12333 said:
OH please don’t tell me that he has put the whole country on the verge of bankruptcy and here you are telling me he favoured Imran khan . This Bastard needs to be Hanged and need to be trialled on the treason charge
Lol..bankruptcy is your eventual fate dude for tolerating these courts and voting sharifs/bhuttos..not coming out on roads when it was needed the most.... bankruptcy was always a hanging sword since lost 90s... it didnt suddenly come out from nowhere.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

-blitzkrieg- said:
Bajwa actually helped IK gain the popularity he would never have had next year in elections.Now he is likely to get 2/3rd required to move the country from stand still... It was all part of the plan.you idiots wont understand the game played at the backend.
Yeah and for that bajwa requested the US to issue a letter so it looks real and no one will ever doubt.
After reading your post my faith in human intelligence has restored.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

-blitzkrieg- said:
Bajwa actually helped IK gain the popularity he would never have had next year in elections.Now he is likely to get 2/3rd required to move the country from stand still... It was all part of the plan.you idiots wont understand the game played at the backend.
2/3rd majority kis kaam ki jab sorry to use this word but "cbuda Hua Pakistan" mily apko rule krne Kay lye ? IK isn't meant to rule over a graveyard. No body should plan such an evil thing.
 
SaadH

-blitzkrieg- said:
Bajwa actually helped IK gain the popularity he would never have had next year in elections.Now he is likely to get 2/3rd required to move the country from stand still... It was all part of the plan.you idiots wont understand the game played at the backend.
Only it was the unintended consequence of a typical sellout job the neutrals are so accustomed of doing year after year decade after decade colonial master after colonial master.
 

