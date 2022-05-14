Usman Dar Arrested - PTI Sialkot Jalsa

The situation in Sialkot is not good. Usman Dar & PTI Workers have been arrested by Punjab Police. The District administration also destroyed PTI stage. Things going towards .............. London plan of a convicted criminal is pretty much clear that they will use state organs and force to stop PTI but this act will eventually further strengthen PTI. This govt is historically the most unsustainable, unreliable, and highly vulnerable and here they are going for a confrontation with the most popular party in the country which has power in all provinces including govt in KPK.