Usman Buzdar or Parvez Elahi: Who will be PTI's candidate for Punjab CM?

483586_325434_updates.jpg

  • Imran Khan refuses to name Punjab CM candidate.
  • I have learned from my mistakes, says PTI chief.
  • Blames Bajwa for running campaign against Usman Buzdar.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday denied revealing the name of the party's candidate for the coveted slot of Punjab's chief minister, saying it would "start a race among the hopefuls".

“After learning from all the mistakes, I will name a chief minister who will take the province up,” the former prime minister said while speaking during an interview with a private news channel.

Khan also broke the silence on the backlash he has been receiving from within over the distribution of tickets for the Punjab Assembly and explained reasons for not giving tickets to senior party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Shahbaz Gill.

The former premier last week approved PTI tickets for the provincial legislature, sparking a heated debate among the party leaders after which the review committee was reconstituted to look into the matter.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had expressed his displeasure over the denial of the ticket, saying he would be surprised if Usman Buzdar is again made the chief minister despite all that had happened under his watch in the country’s largest province.

“I need Shah Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar in the Centre,” Imran Khan told the anchorperson.

If everyone goes to Punjab, then who will be in the Centre, the PTI chief asked, adding the federal government is the engine to run the country.

In response to another question regarding former chief minister Usman Buzdar, Imran Khan said, “When the government was formed in Punjab [in 2018] three groups emerged in PTI, so Usman Buzdar was made the chief minister”.

The former premier also blamed ex-army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for running a campaign against Buzdar.

“General Bajwa campaigned against Usman Buzdar. He wanted to make Aleem Khan the chief minister of Punjab.”

The PTI chief also blamed Aleem Khan for land grabbing.

“Lahore Development Authority gave a presentation that Aleem Khan had illegally occupied lands in the city.”

According to the list issued by the PTI of its ticket holders, the main figures who seem in the race for the slot of Punjab CM in case the party wins the provincial assembly elections include PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed.
Usman Buzdar or Parvez Elahi: Who will be PTI's candidate for Punjab CM?

Imran Khan says PTI needs Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Centre
Maula Jatt said:
Buzdar loyalist but disliked in Punjab

Elahi establishment lackey but well liked in Punjab Urban middle classes atleast
Click to expand...
Elahi has no cards to play. Who told you he is liked??? Lol - you need to visit Gujrat and should educate yourself about this family history before making such claims.

Khan will appoint a strong headed individual who will get things done. This time public won’t forgive PTI if they fail to make real impact. Focus should be on governance and removing as much filth as possible from bureaucracy and police.

villageidiot said:
Not really. He is seen a relatively capable administrator but still considered a chor.
Click to expand...
We don’t need temporary fixes. We need a CM who has a vision to implement changes that change the way government works.

Elahi is Shabaz 2.0 - plus he is as corrupt as Shariffs. They made money selling sand of chenab riverbanks . They have been and always will be establishment illegal child.
 
Neither! Dono haram da hain. Buzdar was a chutia of the highest order who wasted 3 years in punjab without getting his grip on anything. Ch on the other hand is shrewd and cunning and knows how to tackle Punjab bureaucracy but his allegiance to PTI is doubtful. Such a powerful position should only be given to a nazarati PTI candidate.
 
IceCold said:
Neither! Dono haram da hain. Buzdar was a chutia of the highest order who wasted 3 years in punjab without getting his grip on anything. Ch on the other hand is shrewd and cunning and knows how to tackle Punjab bureaucracy but his allegiance to PTI is doubtful. Such a powerful position should only be given to a nazarati PTI candidate.
Click to expand...
true but Ch still will get good post maybe speaker again
 
Asimzranger said:
true but Ch still will get good post maybe speaker again
Click to expand...
And he will undermine CM post again. :lol: . Chor chori se jae. hera pheri se na jae.

PakCan said:
Elahi has no cards to play. Who told you he is liked??? Lol - you need to visit Gujrat and should educate yourself about this family history before making such claims.

Khan will appoint a strong headed individual who will get things done. This time public won’t forgive PTI if they fail to make real impact. Focus should be on governance and removing as much filth as possible from bureaucracy and police.


We don’t need temporary fixes. We need a CM who has a vision to implement changes that change the way government works.

Elahi is Shabaz 2.0 - plus he is as corrupt as Shariffs. They made money selling sand of chenab riverbanks . They have been and always will be establishment illegal child.
Click to expand...
Yes, it's now or never. If PTI fails with all this support, people will say fck it and all that space will be ceded back to company since it's not like noon league and ppp under these namoonas is ever going to get popular support again.
 
IceCold said:
Such a powerful position should only be given to a nazarati PTI candidate.
Click to expand...
That's the whole issue. Nazaryati candidates are fighting amongst themselves.
Khan said it clearly in an interview with Maria memon the other day. There were 3 groups who were fighting for CM ship in 2018 and they wouldn't vote for the other group which necessitated someone not affiliated with any group to be brought forth and a compromise to be made.

That Guy said:
P.I wins this even though Buzdar really should get the seat.
Click to expand...
Why do you think so?
 
