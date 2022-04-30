What's new

Usman Bazdar reinstated as Punjab Chief Minister: Punjab Governor rejects resignation

Watch live , drama started. 1400 police officers called in.


The PTI is trying to delay it so that the turncoats get deseated. Once they do, then Hamza does not have majority. Neither does Usman Buzdar and we have a hung parliament. After two votes with no result, the governor can dissolve the assembly if I am not wrong.

PML wants to get it done with quick before the members get disqualified.

This is an open and shut case, the members have to be disqualified after they voted for the other aisle. Why isn't the ECP doing it? What is the delay? There is no investigation necessary, there is no ambiguity in this. Why are the hearings being delayed?

But my question is, who the heck wrote this constitution? When you disqualify turncoats, that means the winner does not have majority, then how can he take charge of the government? This is a big loophole.

Secondly, I don't believe you can ask for a vote of confidence or do a vote of no confidence before 6 months have passed after election. So how will the assembly proceed?

Furthermore, the vote for CM was undertaken from the Speakers gallery...is that allowed?
 
Seems Mariam's wish come true. She want a new election and canned out her uncle and cousin at any cost.
 
If the CM vote was not legal, then ECP can't disqualify.

Both sides are acting like little kids.

PTI started all this drama from NA Deputy Speaker ruling. How can NA Speaker can give ruling without any investigation and declaring 190+ people not loyal to state.
 
Then Buzdar is still the CM. There's 3 issues here:

1- Was the resignation valid?
2- Was the vote valid?
3- If the members get disqualified, which they legally should, then what?

Agreed. This is a grade A display of political immaturity from all sides.

Other than that, also a display of the loopholes in our constitution.

To be fair, he didn't call them 'not loyal to the state' or anything to that effect.
 
Horse trading a curse .. DIsqualify lota and lifetime ban. Good for all political parties. But doesn't suit the establishment .... BAP ...
 

