USING TECHNOLOGY TO PREDICT AND PREVENT TERRORIST ATTACKS THROUGH DATA MODELING

Some Reality about Suicide Attacks:
Since 1982 world has seen more the 3600 suicide attacks in around 40 countries around the globe. From 1980-2001 (Excluding 9/11 ) the average number of death from a single incidence of suicide attacks was reported to be 13 as compared to 1 per incidence that occurred from another type of terrorist attack making it above average comparatively. Among many other reasons one is, it’s low-funded and cost-effective while causing optimal damage as suicide attackers can change location to inflict maximum destruction to man and material at the perfect time.
Introduction:
Bombing is again intensified in Pakistan. But whenever it targets military/ paramilitary forces along with police and rangers it kind of creates rage in my blood. Soldiers especially in low ranks called junior category officers (JCOs) are highly exposed to terrorist attacks. I have chance to see these soldiers' lives closely. They are not only poor but in most cases single bread earners of the family. Very tough border life, and being away from loved ones is not the only hardship they face. Losing limbs, and eyesight due to IED blasts further add to their miseries as well their family members. Not only security forces these suicide attacks have equally affected armless civilians in Pakistan.
Some Statistics on Suicide Attacks in Pakistan from 1995-2016:
• From 1995 till 2016 there are 475 incidences of suicide attacks in Pakistan which were very few before 2000 i.e. US attack on Afghanistan.
• These attacks have intensified after 2006
• While the country has witnessed suicide attacks on every 6th day from the period of 2007- 2013
• These attacks have killed almost 6, 982 defenseless civilians
• And injured 17,624 people.
Table 1 below shows statistics of attacks that have targeted security forces and Anti-Militants, especially in KPK & FATA till 2016:
The motivation behind Terrorism Software:
I always wanted to do something at my own capacity for soldiers, security forces, and especially people in our FATA belt. But when I was just thinking at the same time America-based Pakistani computer scientist was working on data and developing software to detect and prevent these attacks. According to data scientist Zeeshan Usmani, there is a suicide attack somewhere in the world every 33 hours and an IED blast every 11 hours. Whereas in Pakistan suicide attacks happened every 6th day. And as a computer scientist, I asked myself how can I prevent this terrorist activity and was pursuing this mission for the last 10 years and in the span of 8 years I developed software called Blastsim.
Types of Terrorism Software:
1. AS mentioned above Blastsim is been devised by Usmani with his own model called Usmani-Krik (Krik: another Scientist in collaboration with) Model which detects an exact number of casualties and amount of explosives used and claims it to be based on the biggest data set and statistics on bombing till the date.
2. Another software called soothsayer can predict suicide attacks ahead of time it happened with data modeling and prediction is 73% accurate. When tested, out of 19 fifteen were predicted accurately.
Some closely watched Statistics on Suicide Bombings collected through Dataset:
Dr. Zeeshan Usmani is a generator of the biggest dataset not only on suicide bombing but also on drone attacks in Pakistan. He has founded a website PakistanBodyCount.org that gives authentic and accurate info. His company “PredictifyMe” analyzed 129 cities prone to more suicide attacks and come up with the following fact-based statistics.
• The number of sectarian violence has been reduced with the passage of time but the intensity of an attack has increased.
• IED attack in Pakistan occurs after every 67 hours
• Peshawar is detected to be the most vulnerable city in terms of attacks.
• Most suicide attack cases happen to be on 22nd September.
• Suicide Bomber's favorite day of Attack is Thursday.
• March-September is detected to be the most dangerous period of suicide attacks, especially September when the tendency of attack is at its highest.
• Bombers do not conduct a suicide attacks in the month of Zil-Haj (an Islamic month).
• TTP do not attack Baluchistan.
How does this Predictive and Preventive Software BlastSim detect suicide attacks?
BlastSim is physics-based software to simulate events of suicide bombing. The purpose of the software is to investigate and confirm the results of various combinations of types of casualties and explosive (used) models with the help of various parameters as follows:
• Weight and Height of bomber
• Position of a bomber in a 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional environment
• Various data about the bomb used e.g. type of explosive used, weight, and amount of explosive used
• Type of shrapnel used
• If cars are present near and the amount of petrol in cars
• Number of trees and number of people near the explosion
• Type of environment and various other parameters.
BlastSim predicts 90% authentic and accurate situations and according to computer scientist Zeeshan Usmani if any suicide bombing has happened this software generates an actual and full scene for the user. Even the level of complexity is such that medical detail of people can be used to predict if a suicide attack happened what will be the impact on people standing there in terms of death. Back in 2009 with the help of this software modeling, it was accurately detected that an attack on a shite procession in Karachi on the day of Ashura was an outcome of the planted bomb while initially it was claimed a suicide attack.
How Data is collected:
As mentioned above it’s the biggest database of suicide bombings used for modeling purposes. Contrary to an American data which is classified and unrevealed Dr. Usmani has gathered and collected vastly available free data from law enforcement agencies like police, media, and hospitals as public records.
The Way data Modeling can be useful with BlastSim:
Distance of Building Gates: With this software, important and useful information has been derived for building authorities e.g. it is now been recommended that security gates should be built 30 meters away from the building and reason is bombers can carry only 25 KG of explosive material with concealment and with this amount damage can be done till the radius of 22 meters.
Terrorist Organizations Involved: From patient medical report this software 93% accurately detect which terrorist organization was involved in a terrorist attack as every organization has its own blast and assault signatures.
Survivors: From the amount of debris scattered after an attack this software determines the chances of remaining survivors. For example, in case of a lot of debris, it can detect the location where there are a higher number of bomb survivors and help the rescue team indicate the right place.
The usefulness of data Modeling Software-Soothsayer:
As already discussed above it predicts the days of the attack in advance but currently, no data exactly tells the location of the attack. The Brown Journal of World Affairs has quoted the words of Zeeshan Usmani which indicated various parameters on which software data modeling is based to predict an attack.
Indicators on Basis of Which suicide Attacks are predicted in Advance thru Soothsayer:
Zeeshan Usmani has mentioned two hundred (200) indicators. Various factors are used to make patterns for the prediction of a terrorist act. Some conditions and indicators used are as follows:
1. Hot and cold Weather:
The severity of the weather or it can be the availability of explosive material in specific months leads to the incidence of the suicide attack. For example, TNT which is used in the mining industry is used as an explosive material that can be handled easily. As during June & July when due to excessively hot weather mining is halted, availability of TNT is not easy. Therefore in those months suicide attacks are low.
While in contrary to the above March and September which are months of plowing lands and fields, farmers use calcium ammonium nitrate as fertilizers for agriculture. They are also used as bomb explosives. Therefore in these months, terrorist organizations are more active and more attacks are recorded. Zeeshan Usmani also called it a “Fertilizer Bombs”.
And Few other factors are
2. Special holidays
3. If any terrorist attack has happened in neighboring countries
4. Sporting events
5. If any blasphemous content is uploaded on YouTube or Facebook
6. Visit by important people i.e. international dignitaries etc.
Conclusion: From the discussion above it's easy to conclude that terrorist activities will be there, especially in our south Asian region where governments are vulnerable due to various political, social, economical, and geostrategic reasons. Hence its paramount to take advantage of new technologies and data science and this kind of software should be used by all security agencies to predict and prevent suicide and terrorist attacks currently and in the future.
A Book Suicide Attack by Zeeshan Usmani with the Title: Simulation of Suicide Bombing: Using Computers to Save Lives" can be found on Amazon at the link below.
https://www.amazon.com/Simulation-Suicide-Bombing-Using-Computers/dp/1440194416
https://multipleinfo4u.blogspot.com/2022/10/using-technology-to-predict-and-prevent.html
