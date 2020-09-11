What's new

Using EW to detect and disrupt multiple threats

IAI launches EW system, which uses AESA to target multiple complex threats simultaneously.

11 November 2021


Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has developed what it says is the first Electronic Warfare (EW) system that can simultaneously target multiple threats from different frequencies and directions.
The Scorpius family of EW systems is based on Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology, which IAI said provides a breakthrough in EW performance – enabling a new generation of electronic warfare capabilities. With AESA's multi-beam capability, Scorpius can simultaneously scan the entire surrounding region for targets, and deploy narrowly focused beams to interfere with multiple threats across the electromagnetic spectrum.
According to IAI, the system can target a range of threats, including: UAVs, ships, missiles, communication links, low probability of interception (LPOI) radars, and more. Scorpius effectively disrupts the operation of their electromagnetic systems, including radar and electronic sensors, navigation, and data communications.
AESA systems are widely used in radars, but are now becoming the core technology for a new generation of active and passive EW systems. The selectivity and resolution AESA systems provide is believed to be better at detecting more complex and advanced threats.
IAI says Scorpius' technological breakthrough is characterised by unprecedented receiver sensitivity and transmission power (ERP), far exceeding those of legacy EW systems. This allows Scorpius to detect multiple threats, of different kinds, simultaneously, from dramatically increased distances, and to address each threat with a customized response.


Scorpius can be used across multiple domains:
Ground: Scorpius G (ground) is a ground-based EW system designed to detect and disrupt ground-and airborne threats. Scorpius-G is a mobile system and can be quickly deployed by vehicle as a "Soft-kill" air defence, which creates an electronic dome of protection above a wide geographic area in order to neutralize a broad range of modern threats.
Naval: Scorpius N (naval) is an EW system dedicated to defending ships against advanced threats in maritime areas, including: Over-the-Horizon Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles, Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV) and airborne imaging radars. IAI says Scorpius' high range provides early detection and targeting of threats.
Air: Scorpius SP – a self-protection pod for combat aircraft, and the Scorpius SJ, a standoff jammer that disrupts enemy aerial and ground-based electromagnetic operations across a vast sector.
Training: Scorpius T (training), unveiled last month, provides EW training for pilots. Scorpius-T can emulate a variety of modern air-defence systems, simultaneously, from a single platform. Its advanced emulation capabilities support training for fifth-generation aircraft. Scorpius T made its debut during the international air force exercise Blue Flag 2021.
www.defenceprocurementinternational.com

