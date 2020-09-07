What's new

Using Ehsaas Program as a driver for digitizing the economy

I watched this interview with the CEO of Arbisoft, one of the fastest growing software companies in Southeast Asia. He makes a point that I have long made on this forum, that Pakistan must use the Ehsaas program as a way of digitizing the economy from the grassroots level. It’s no secret that the more people switch to cashless methods, the more easier it becomes to document the informal economy, which is estimated to be close to 45% the size of the formal economy. This will ultimately improve governance and raise tax revenue. Pakistan’s economic growth is directly tied to how fast and efficiently it can switch to cashless economy.

Also, for those not following VCast’s youtube channel, I recommend them. I found their videos highly effective in explaining Pakistan’s startup ecosystem and the overall economy.

 
which is estimated to be close to 45% the size of the formal economy.
This estamation is useless. Pakistan indirect taxes revenues are 50%, which is like highest in the region. Pakistan also collect 50% of taxes directly from port. Contrary to popular myth propagated by Altafist terrorists share of direct income tax payed by individuals is quite low . All those who's income isn't documented are contribuiting to tax collection. Documenting through Ehsaas will not change much as their income is low to begin with.
 
This estamation is useless. Pakistan indirect taxes revenues are 50%, which is like highest in the region. Pakistan also collect 50% of taxes directly from port. Contrary to popular myth propagated by Altafist terrorists share of direct income tax payed by individuals is quite low . All those who's income isn't documented are contribuiting to tax collection. Documenting through Ehsaas will not change much as their income is low to begin with.
Please provide sources for your claims. It’s an established fact that Pakistan’s tax revenue is abysmal.

“Pakistan’s tax revenue as a share of national income remains low compared to other emerging market economies. Pakistan faces significant challenges in realizing its tax revenue potential and thereby providing the much-desired fiscal space to expand growth-enhancing priority expenditure on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and targeted social assistance. The tax-to-GDP ratio has increased by over 60 percent in nominal terms (or 2.4 percentage points of GDP) over the past three years to 12.4 percent in 2016. It is, however, still below comparator emerging market economies (Figure 1).1 The challenge for Pakistan is therefore to generate considerably more revenue by developing a modern tax system without penalizing economic growth or exacerbating income inequality.”

 
