Using Ehsaas Program as a driver for digitizing the economy

I watched this interview with the CEO of Arbisoft, one of the fastest growing software companies in Southeast Asia. He makes a point that I have long made on this forum, that Pakistan must use the Ehsaas program as a way of digitizing the economy from the grassroots level. It’s no secret that the more people switch to cashless methods, the more easier it becomes to document the informal economy, which is estimated to be close to 45% the size of the formal economy. This will ultimately improve governance and raise tax revenue. Pakistan’s economic growth is directly tied to how fast and efficiently it can switch to cashless economy.Also, for those not following VCast’s youtube channel, I recommend them. I found their videos highly effective in explaining Pakistan’s startup ecosystem and the overall economy.