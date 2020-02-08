using a cellular smart watch in Pakistan

chharoonahmad
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jul 26, 2010
- 70
- 0
Hi,
I wanted to know if a cellular smart watch could be used in Pakistan. I have Samsung Active 2 watch in mind. Could you please help me with this? I'm not in Pakistan and wanted to gift it to a friend and I believe my friend's network is Warid. Thank you for your help!
