using a cellular smart watch in Pakistan

Short answer to your question is NO, Whilst Pakistani telco's have the UTMS and LTE bands that support E-Sim, Pakistan based Telco's do not support the e-sim feature of smartwatches at present , this is because of the way PTA regulates frequency allocations to carriers. Presently the only carrier that allows e-sim activation in Mobilink Jazz and only a few handsets: iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.



If you want to have a wearable for fitness may I recommend the Garmin or fitbit series, you can also use non cellular Bluetooth variants of smartwatches, options are limited but blame PTA for being so strict on frequency allocation.