What's new

using a cellular smart watch in Pakistan

C

chharoonahmad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 26, 2010
70
0
14
Hi,

I wanted to know if a cellular smart watch could be used in Pakistan. I have Samsung Active 2 watch in mind. Could you please help me with this? I'm not in Pakistan and wanted to gift it to a friend and I believe my friend's network is Warid. Thank you for your help!
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,917
9
22,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
chharoonahmad said:
Hi,

I wanted to know if a cellular smart watch could be used in Pakistan. I have Samsung Active 2 watch in mind. Could you please help me with this? I'm not in Pakistan and wanted to gift it to a friend and I believe my friend's network is Warid. Thank you for your help!
Click to expand...
All smart watches attach to cellphone through respective app. I am using Zen watch 2 that my brother bought it for me from the US and it connects with all my phones without any hassle. I dont believe your friend will have an issue with Samsung Active 2 as well.
 
T

Tumba

BANNED
Jan 24, 2011
1,613
-20
851
Country
India
Location
India
IceCold said:
All smart watches attach to cellphone through respective app. I am using Zen watch 2 that my brother bought it for me from the US and it connects with all my phones without any hassle. I dont believe your friend will have an issue with Samsung Active 2 as well.
Click to expand...

I think he means electronic sims are available in Pakistan.
Cellular smart watches use own LTE connectivity for Voice and Data by using electronic sims registered with some network company.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,917
9
22,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tumba said:
I think he means electronic sims are available in Pakistan.
Cellular smart watches use own LTE connectivity for Voice and Data by using electronic sims registered with some network company.
Click to expand...
Electronic sims.....no they arent. However my understanding with Apple watch and Asus was that all they needed was their respective app or handset in case of apple with which they connect using wifi or bluetooth.

On another note this is available in Pakistan as well so it means the connectivity is there.
https://www.telemart.pk/samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-aluminum-44mm-price-in-pakistan.html
 
T

Tumba

BANNED
Jan 24, 2011
1,613
-20
851
Country
India
Location
India
IceCold said:
Electronic sims.....no they arent. However my understanding with Apple watch and Asus was that all they needed was their respective app or handset in case of apple with which they connect using wifi or bluetooth.
Click to expand...

thats the cheaper variant of smart watches with Bluetooth connectivity... cellular one is 100$ more just like iPads
 
Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2017
1,118
-8
2,919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
IceCold said:
All smart watches attach to cellphone through respective app. I am using Zen watch 2 that my brother bought it for me from the US and it connects with all my phones without any hassle. I dont believe your friend will have an issue with Samsung Active 2 as well.
Click to expand...
I also had zen watch 2 but a policeman stole it from my car during checking :D

@chharoonahmad if you are looking for style go for Skagen falster 3 and for performance go for Garmin forerunner.
Btw active 2 is a good choice as well.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,688
170
23,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Short answer to your question is NO, Whilst Pakistani telco's have the UTMS and LTE bands that support E-Sim, Pakistan based Telco's do not support the e-sim feature of smartwatches at present, this is because of the way PTA regulates frequency allocations to carriers. Presently the only carrier that allows e-sim activation in Mobilink Jazz and only a few handsets: iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

If you want to have a wearable for fitness may I recommend the Garmin or fitbit series, you can also use non cellular Bluetooth variants of smartwatches, options are limited but blame PTA for being so strict on frequency allocation.
 
C

chharoonahmad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 26, 2010
70
0
14
RescueRanger said:
It's 4G, hence it comes under the umbrella of UTMS and LTE devices under PTA frequency allocation restrictions. Sorry, I know it's rubbish :(
Click to expand...

I'm sorry but I needed to ask you this. I was discussing it with someone else and that person told me that he hasn't used any smart watch but a cellular smart watch should work fine as long as e-sim is supported by the carrier.

On this webpage, https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_watch_active2-9784.php, it's said that Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 uses "NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE". So, one can say that LTE is not supported but both GSM and HSPA should work fine. Could you please guide me with this? Thank you!
 
Kabira

Kabira

BANNED
Jul 12, 2014
14,389
-20
13,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
Short answer to your question is NO, Whilst Pakistani telco's have the UTMS and LTE bands that support E-Sim, Pakistan based Telco's do not support the e-sim feature of smartwatches at present, this is because of the way PTA regulates frequency allocations to carriers. Presently the only carrier that allows e-sim activation in Mobilink Jazz and only a few handsets: iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

If you want to have a wearable for fitness may I recommend the Garmin or fitbit series, you can also use non cellular Bluetooth variants of smartwatches, options are limited but blame PTA for being so strict on frequency allocation.
Click to expand...

Jazz support eSim.
 
C

chharoonahmad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 26, 2010
70
0
14
Kabira said:
Jazz support eSim.
Click to expand...
Thank you. I believe Jazz and Warid are now one network so both these networks should support e-sim. Could you please confirm it?

Earlier @RescueRanger said that LTE version of the watch cannot work but I'm not sure anymore. Please have a look on my previous posting. Thank you.
 
Last edited:
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,688
170
23,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
chharoonahmad said:
Thank you. I believe Jazz and Warid are now one network so both these networks should support e-sim. Could you please confirm it?

Earlier @RescueRanger said that LTE version of the watch cannot work but I'm not sure anymore. Please have a look on my previous posting. Thank you.
Click to expand...

As I have said before, PTA does NOT allow any mobile operator to support smartwatch UTMS /4g e-sims. The e-sim frequency allocation is only for certain smartphones for "dual" sim option i.e. iphone.

https://jazz.com.pk/explore/esim

So to repeat what I said before, You can't use a UTMS/4G/LTE SMARTWATCH in PAKISTAN.

Kabira said:
Jazz support eSim.
Click to expand...
E-sim for UTMS Phones and Smartwatches are two different frequencies brother. :)
 
C

chharoonahmad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 26, 2010
70
0
14
RescueRanger said:
As I have said before, PTA does NOT allow any mobile operator to support smartwatch UTMS /4g e-sims. The e-sim frequency allocation is only for certain smartphones for "dual" sim option i.e. iphone.

https://jazz.com.pk/explore/esim

So to repeat what I said before, You can't use a UTMS/4G/LTE SMARTWATCH in PAKISTAN.


E-sim for UTMS Phones and Smartwatches are two different frequencies brother. :)
Click to expand...

Thank you for confirming that it could not be used at all on any carrier.

Just curious that how you know this. Hopefully, you don't mind this. My understanding is that most people in Pakistan are not interested in such stuff, frequency allocation etc. If possible, please do let me know. You can always PM me. Thanks.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Apple Watch remained king of the smartwatch market in 2021
2
Replies
15
Views
887
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran sold three gifted watches to local dealer
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
2K
CatSultan
CatSultan
Signalian
LTE and 5G - Radio Frequency Planning and Optimization
Replies
3
Views
223
Signalian
Signalian
ghazi52
The world's most expensive watches
Replies
1
Views
464
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
JackTheRipper
PTA to launch ‘national roaming’ for automatic SIM network transfer
Replies
0
Views
422
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom