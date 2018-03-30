Useful plugins for WordPress themes

laughnlady79
There are thousands of plugins available for WordPress users and it is really difficult to know which one is good and which are overrated. All of them have various options to make the site aesthetic but there are only a few that really make a difference.
It doesn’t matter what kind of site you have; you’ll always want to install specific plugins. And that’s what we are going to talk about.
In this article, we are going to talk about 5 useful plugins for WordPress and their features which make them unique. So, let’s start.
Yoast SEO
It is the most trustful and powerful tool in WordPress and there is no doubt why it is our favorite. It helps to improve your SEO and also analyze the legibility of your content. As far as SEO is concerned there are a lot of ways to bring traffic to your site and search engine is the best one. Everyday google handles more than 9 billion searches. Only organic traffic can make or break your site because google only takes 5% of its search engine traffic to the paid sites. The main features of this plugin are it will enhance your WordPress posts and pages by using keywords. It will see how perfectly your content is customized and make further improvements to it.
This plugin is 100% free and there is a premium version also which has additional features.
If you want to know more about this plugin you can read its reviews on the internet.
UpdraftPlus
We all know a lot of websites got hacked every day. Sometimes websites stop working due to simple errors. A lot of people use 10 or more plugins on their websites and you have to update most of them monthly, that’s why having compatibility errors is common.
To avoid all these problems, you should have UpdraftPlus. There are a lot of WordPress backup plugins are available online but, only a few are powerful as UpdraftPlus. It uses various cloud storage options to protect your backups. It creates automatic backups of your site and stores them on the cloud. If your site got hacked it will restore it to the previous state.
Its base version is free but you have to pay for the premium one.
Optimole
Images take the most space of your webpage. That means if you optimize these images it will make a huge difference to the loading time of your site. Most of the visitors leave your site if it takes more than three seconds to load. So, optimizing your sites’ images is the key feature to increase the load time of your site.
Optimole takes every image you upload and optimizes it so that it takes less space. It also has a cloud-based system that speeds up your site. This tool automatically compresses your every kind of images and then upload them to your site.
It is free for up to 5,000 visits every month but after that, you have to get its premium version for $22.52 per month.
Revive Old Post
Social media is responsible for 30% of the traffic to most of the sites. This means if you are not active on social media you are losing a massive amount of your potential traffic. Revive Old Post is another must-have plugin. It is designed to increase the traffic of your site through social media. This plugin shares the old and new posts of your website to Facebook and Twitter automatically. It also adds hashtags and backlinks to your site. This plugin also has both free and premium versions.
WP Rocket
It is a powerful caching plugin that helps you speed up the loading time of your site. We have already talked about why the loading time is important. Caching solutions are more effective than optimizing images. This plugin increases the loading time by 63% which is amazing. It is not free but the results are worth it. It is a premium tool that starts at $49 yearly.
These were the top 5 best plugins for WordPress themes there are hundreds of thousands of more. If you want to know about them use your internet and read more articles.
