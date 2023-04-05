What's new

Use of US-supplied precision bombs confirmed by Ukrainian Air Force

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,850
87
63,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Use of US-supplied precision bombs confirmed by Ukrainian Air Force​




A Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed that American-supplied precision-guided bombs have been used on battlefields in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat confirmed that the service used joint direct attack munition, better known as JDAM.
“These are Western-style bombs with which our air force successfully strikes important targets. These bombs are slightly less powerful but very accurate. I would like to have more of these bombs for success at the front,” Ignat said.


Last month, the U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), as well as NATO’s Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA), confirmed that Ukraine has already received air-launched precision-guided bombs that can hit targets 45 miles away.

James Hecker confirmed that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is already using long-range JDAM-ER version of guided bombs made by Boeing Co..

The JDAM is a Boeing guidance kit that converts unguided gravity bombs, or “dumb bombs,” into smart munitions.

6408872.jpg
Photo by Akeem Campbell

The Extended-Range JDAM can be bolted on unguided 80-series bombs ranging from 500 pounds to 2,000 pounds. Once dropped, the bomb deploys wings, allowing it to glide up to 45 miles and tripling the range of the original weapon.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author​

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

defence-blog.com

Use of US-supplied precision bombs confirmed by Ukrainian Air Force

A Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed that American-supplied precision-guided bombs have been used on battlefields in Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat confirmed that the service used joint direct attack munition, better known as JDAM. “These are Western-style bombs with which our...
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
IDEX 2023: EDGE HALCON to supply UAE armed forces with AL TARIQ-LR precision guided munitions
Replies
1
Views
270
Sineva
Sineva
Zarvan
Russia uses next-gen missile to strike Ukrainian targets
Replies
0
Views
215
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
Big Emphasis On “Spectral Warfare” In US Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance Plans
Replies
1
Views
148
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Russian jet causes US drone to crash over Black Sea
2
Replies
24
Views
875
gambit
gambit
Zarvan
Finnish army to receive new sniper rifle
Replies
0
Views
388
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom