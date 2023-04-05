Use of US-supplied precision bombs confirmed by Ukrainian Air Force
A Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed that American-supplied precision-guided bombs have been used on battlefields in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat confirmed that the service used joint direct attack munition, better known as JDAM.
“These are Western-style bombs with which our air force successfully strikes important targets. These bombs are slightly less powerful but very accurate. I would like to have more of these bombs for success at the front,” Ignat said.
Last month, the U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), as well as NATO’s Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA), confirmed that Ukraine has already received air-launched precision-guided bombs that can hit targets 45 miles away.
James Hecker confirmed that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is already using long-range JDAM-ER version of guided bombs made by Boeing Co..
The JDAM is a Boeing guidance kit that converts unguided gravity bombs, or “dumb bombs,” into smart munitions.
The Extended-Range JDAM can be bolted on unguided 80-series bombs ranging from 500 pounds to 2,000 pounds. Once dropped, the bomb deploys wings, allowing it to glide up to 45 miles and tripling the range of the original weapon.
