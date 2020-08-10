What's new

Use of M-16 rifles in East Pakistan (1971)

gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

I ran into one of @DESERT FIGHTER 's posts regarding this from a while back.
A very interesting point if true. I wonder if more evidence can be gathered. Here is an excerpt from the book that was mentioned with respect to this( DEAD RECKONING Memories of the 1971 Bangladesh War by Sarmila Bose).

1603676515014.png


What unit was this Karimullah figure a part of? Was it SSG?
 
Signalian

Signalian

Commandant, Gazipur Ordnance Factory .
 
