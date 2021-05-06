Use of Boeing B747 in various roles for US Airforce

White Lion
The USAAF tested the Boeing B747 in various roles
INVESTIGATION OF A -MICRO-FIGHTER /AIRBORNE AIRCRAFT CARRIER CONCEPT
In the 1970s, Simple Flying reports, Boeing commissioned an internal study to examine the feasibility of turning its largest passenger jet, the 747, into a flying aircraft carrier. The Airborne Aircraft Carrier (AAC) would carry up to 10 “microfighters” (small crewed fighter jets) and launch and recover them in flight.
Airborne Laser System (ABL) YAL 1A
The US Air Force airborne laser, (ABL), designated YAL-1A, is a high-energy laser weapon system for the destruction of tactical theatre ballistic missiles, which is carried on a modified Boeing 747-400F freighter aircraft.
Boeing's Design For A 747 Full Of Cruise Missiles
After the Carter Administration's cancellation of the B-1A program due to fiscal concerns, the rise of air-launched cruise missiles and the possibility of developing a stealth bomber, Boeing put forward a low-risk, relatively cheap, cruise missile delivery vehicle alternative based on the mighty 747. It was called the Cruise Missile Carrier Aircraft, or CMCA for short.
youtube.com/watch?v=wywbWHly9Ow
youtube.com/watch?v=wywbWHly9Ow
