Use of Boeing B747 in various roles for US Airforce

INVESTIGATION OF A -MICRO-FIGHTER /AIRBORNE AIRCRAFT CARRIER CONCEPT

That Time Boeing Wanted to Turn the 747 Jumbo Jet Into an Aircraft Carrier It would've been so damn cool. Why didn't it work?

Airborne Laser System (ABL) YAL 1A

Boeing's Design For A 747 Full Of Cruise Missiles

Why Boeing's Design For A 747 Full Of Cruise Missiles Makes Total Sense After the Carter Administration's cancellation of the B-1A program due to fiscal concerns, the rise of air-launched cruise missiles and the possibility of developing a stealth bomber, Boeing put forward a low-risk, relatively cheap, cruise missile delivery vehicle alternative based on the mighty...