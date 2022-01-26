What's new

USD3.19 Trillion: China’s Fiscal Revenue in 2021

(Yicai Global) Jan.25 -- China’s fiscal revenue was 10.7 percent higher last year than in 2020, mainly due to the country’s economic recovery and higher factory gate prices, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said today.

Fiscal revenue, the money the government collected through taxes and non-taxes, was CNY20.25 trillion (USD3.19 trillion) in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, Xu said at a press conference.

The government’s income rose against the backdrop of an economy that expanded at an 8.1 percent clip to CNY114.37 trillion (USD18.02 trillion), driven by robust exports, and also an 8.1 percent jump in the producer price index as the cost of raw materials and energy surged.

Central government revenue was CNY9.15 trillion (USD1.45 trillion), up 10.5 percent, while local government income was CNY11.1 trillion, a 10.9 percent gain, Xu said.

Fiscal expenditure edged up 0.3 percent to CNY24.63 trillion. CNY3.76 trillion was spent on education, a 3.5 percent increase; CNY3.37 trillion on social security and employment, a 3.4 percent rise; and CNY1.92 trillion on healthcare, which was about the same as in 2020.

Tax cuts exceeded CNY1 trillion (USD158 billion), adding to the CNY7.6 trillion of reductions made during the 13th Five-Year Plan that covered 2016 to 2020.

There will be further tax cuts this year, Xu said, adding that the government aims to continue easing the pressure on small and micro businesses. Efforts to curb tax evasion, fraud and unreasonable charges will also continue.

China’s Fiscal Revenue Jumps 10.7% to USD3.19 Trillion in 2021

2021 revenues totalled 20.25 trillion yuan ($3.20 trillion), trailing expenditures of 24.63 trillion yuan（3.88trillion $）, which grew 0.3%, Xu said.
China defence budget 210billion $， only 5.5% of China trailing expenditures ，1.18% of 2021 GDP
 
2021 revenues totalled 20.25 trillion yuan ($3.20 trillion), trailing expenditures of 24.63 trillion yuan（3.88trillion $）, which grew 0.3%, Xu said.
China defence budget 210billion $， only 5.5% of China trailing expenditures ，1.18% of 2021 GDP
Looks like more spent on healthcare, social security and education. Combined, near 8 trillion RMB.

A good social state.

CNY3.76 trillion was spent on education, a 3.5 percent increase; CNY3.37 trillion on social security and employment, a 3.4 percent rise; and CNY1.92 trillion on healthcare
Interesting figures. china gdp is about 75% of us gdp. but chinese govt revenues are less than half of us govt revenues. it shows china is a low tax government.
 
Interesting figures. china gdp is about 75% of us gdp. but chinese govt revenues are less than half of us govt revenues. it shows china is a low tax government.
And it seems to go much lower. Those low and mid-income pay less and less. Bureaucratic fees are cut, too.

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China cut about 1.1 trillion yuan (173.9 billion U.S. dollars) of taxes and fees in 2021, the top tax authority said on Wednesday. Enditem
Click to expand...

 
Interesting figures. china gdp is about 75% of us gdp. but chinese govt revenues are less than half of us govt revenues. it shows china is a low tax government.
Screenshot_20220126_120406.jpg

The United States has a revenue of $4.05 trillion in 2021, but a fiscal expenditure of $6.82 trillion and a deficit of $2.8 trillion. China's fiscal revenue is 3.2 trillion US dollars, its fiscal expenditure is 3.88 trillion US dollars, and its fiscal deficit is 680 billion US dollars. The proportion of fiscal revenue is about the same, but the United States will have to spend more money and borrow more debt in 2021.
 
