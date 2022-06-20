USD to PKR : 210 Congts PDM !! The impotent manages to make some thing rise!

Dollar reaches new high, soars past Rs210 in interbank trade Analysts urge government to take immediate steps, warn Pakistan heading towards a situation like Sri Lanka.

The US dollar continued its upward march on Monday as it rose above Rs210 against the local currency during early morning trade in the interbank market.According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee depreciated sharply by Rs2.55 to hit an all-time low of Rs210.3 against the dollar from Friday's close of Rs207.75. In the open market the greenback was trading at Rs214 as of 2:07pm.Saeed Bin Naseer, director of Mettis Global, toldthat the rupee remained under pressure on the first day of the week due to the news of banks running out of dollars over the weekend.