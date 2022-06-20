What's new

USD to PKR : 210 Congts PDM !! The impotent manages to make some thing rise!

www.dawn.com

Dollar reaches new high, soars past Rs210 in interbank trade

Analysts urge government to take immediate steps, warn Pakistan heading towards a situation like Sri Lanka.
www.dawn.com

The US dollar continued its upward march on Monday as it rose above Rs210 against the local currency during early morning trade in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee depreciated sharply by Rs2.55 to hit an all-time low of Rs210.3 against the dollar from Friday's close of Rs207.75. In the open market the greenback was trading at Rs214 as of 2:07pm.

Saeed Bin Naseer, director of Mettis Global, told Dawn.com that the rupee remained under pressure on the first day of the week due to the news of banks running out of dollars over the weekend.
 
Olympus81 said:
Likely to hit 300 by independence day.

14 Aug or 4 July, anybody’s guess.
i think it will stablise around 250 once IMF funds role in... but if they dont take long term structural adjustment to boost exports it would fall further...
 

