The modernized frigate of project 22350 (Project 22350M for the Russian Navy) was first unveiled during the IMDS 2017 naval show. Picture by Curious via Forums.airbase.ru.
USC To Present Detailed Design Of Project 22350M Frigate To Russian MoD
The Severnoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)) will present a detailed design of the upgraded Project 22350M lead frigate to the Russian Defense Ministry for approval, USC Deputy CEO for Military Shipbuilding Vladimir Korolyov told TASS at the Army 2022 international forum.Naval News Staff 22 Aug 2022
Earlier, a defense industry source told TASS that there were plans to build 12 upgraded Project 22350M frigates with up to 48 Kalibr (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler), Onyx (SS-N-26 Strobile) and Tsirkon cruise missiles on each of them. The new frigates are planned to carry the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system with up to 100 missiles, antisubmarine warfare and torpedo systems.“The ship is planned to be laid down when the detailed design and design documentation are no less than 60 percent ready. All the documents are being prepared by the Severnoye Design Bureau. The detailed design will be soon presented to Russia’s Defense Ministry for approval,”
USC Deputy CEO for Military Shipbuilding Vladimir Korolyov
The Army 2022 international military-technical forum is running on August 15-21 at the Patriot exhibition center outside Moscow. The Defense Ministry is the organizer of the forum.
