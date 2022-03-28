What's new

USAF Wants To Give 100 MQ-9s To Other U.S. Operators

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,448
-3
1,681
Country
United States
Location
United States

USAF Wants To Give 100 MQ-9s To Other U.S. Operators​


1648501334041.png

The Air Force is taking a new approach to MQ-9 cuts, this year it is proposing the transfer of 100 of the drones to other US government operators

USAF Wants To Give 100 MQ-9s To Other U.S. Operators | Aviation Week Network

The U.S. Air Force, having been previously blocked by Congress from retiring MQ-9 Reapers that are heavily used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, is trying a different approach in the fiscal 2023 budget request released March 28.
aviationweek.com aviationweek.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508498111475425280
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
General Atomics is secretly flying a new, heavily armed drone
Replies
0
Views
492
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING: Navy’s MQ-25 Tanker Drone Refuels F-35C Stealth Fighter
Replies
0
Views
604
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Zarvan
France signs for additional Reaper Block 5 UAV
Replies
0
Views
440
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
US Navy’s unmanned refueling drone completes first ops on an aircraft carrier
Replies
5
Views
685
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: F-35 cuts, F-15 boost, and E-3 replacement: Air Force’s $170B budget makes big moves in FY23
Replies
0
Views
67
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom