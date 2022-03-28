Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,448
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
USAF Wants To Give 100 MQ-9s To Other U.S. Operators
The Air Force is taking a new approach to MQ-9 cuts, this year it is proposing the transfer of 100 of the drones to other US government operators
USAF Wants To Give 100 MQ-9s To Other U.S. Operators | Aviation Week Network
The U.S. Air Force, having been previously blocked by Congress from retiring MQ-9 Reapers that are heavily used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, is trying a different approach in the fiscal 2023 budget request released March 28.
aviationweek.com