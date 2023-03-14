What's new

USAF, U.S. Navy Seeking More Than $3.4B Combined For NGAD Research

Both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy would spend heavily on research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) on their secretive sixth-generation fighter programs in fiscal 2024 as the programs progress. The U.S. Air Force is requesting $1.9 billion in RDT&E for its Next Generation Air Dominance...

The U.S. Air Force is requesting $1.9 billion in RDT&E for its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform, an increase from $1.7 billion in fiscal 2023.
