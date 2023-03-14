USAF, U.S. Navy Seeking More Than $3.4B Combined For NGAD Research | Aviation Week Network The U.S. Air Force is requesting $1.9 billion in RDT&E for its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform, an increase from $1.7 billion in fiscal 2023.

