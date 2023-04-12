What's new

USAF to allow fat people join their ranks

www.businessinsider.com

The US Air Force is relaxing its restrictions on body fat after struggling to find enough new recruits

The body fat cutoff for male applicants will rise from 20% to 26%, and from 28% to 36% for females, an Air Force Recruitment Service spokesperson said.
The US Air Force is relaxing its restrictions on body fat after struggling to find enough new recruits



  • The US Air Force will raise its body fat limits for new applicants to drive recruitment.
  • The group will now admit male recruits with up to 28% body fat and females with up to 36%.
  • The Air Force last month revealed it would likely fall short of recruiting targets by 10%.

followed suit by offering its own physical fitness prep course to potential recruits who don't meet weight standards.

The Air Force expects its new increased body fat limits to allow 50 to 100 more recruits to join the service per month, though Brown added that estimate is based partially on anecdotal evidence.

For recruits who come in on the high end of the body fat standard, the Air Force's "medical community will ensure education and resources are in place to help these airmen reach a lower [body fat percentage] and meet the [body composition program] standard," Brown said.

The change in body fat standards for recruits stems from a team the Air Force announced last month that is looking into how the service can update recruitment policies. The team is led by Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin.

The Air Force has already made several changes to widen the pool of recruits, including allowing hand and neck tattoos and launching a pilot program for recruits who test positive for THC to retest.

The service is also trying to entice more people into joining by offering new incentives such as up to $65,000 in student loan debt repayment.

-- Rebecca Kheel can be reached at rebecca.kheel@military.com. Follow her on Twitter @reporterkheel.
Air Force Will Allow More Body Fat for Recruits as Service Struggles to Find New Airmen

Male recruits are now allowed to have up to 26% body fat, and women are allowed 36%, a Air Force Recruiting Service spokesperson confirmed.
The army has similar standard, you’re fat when you join but have to meet the graduation standard which is 24% BMI.
 

