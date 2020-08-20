USAF planning to Nuclear-Armed Hypersonic Boost-Glide Vehicles To Its Future ICBMs

The U.S. Air Force is at least researching what it might take to develop a nuclear-armed hypersonic boost-glide vehicle with a range equivalent to a traditional intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM. This vehicle could potentially go on top of the service's future Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent ICBMs, which are now in development. Publicly, the hypersonic weapons programs now in progress across the U.S. military are all conventionally-armed. https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zo...onic-boost-glide-vehicles-to-its-future-icbms