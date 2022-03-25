USAF is on the path of becoming one and only Indian Airforce

Stealth said: afterall Indian





Trailer23 said:



You guys have the honor of holding the distinguished World Record of Crashes in a Calendar Year (2019)



28 January: Jaguar crashed shortly after takeoff in Uttar Pradesh.



01 February: A Mirage 2000 crashed while on an acceptance sortie after being upgraded by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) killing both Pilots.



12 February: A MiG-27 crashed at the Pokhran firing range.



19 February: Two Hawk aircraft of Surya Kiran aerobatic team crashed after hitting each other mid-air during a rehearsal for the AeroIndia Show. One of the pilots was killed in the accident.



27 February: Pakistan shot down one MiG-21 Bison during an aerial fight after India violated the airspace.



27 February: a Mi-17 chopper was also downed in Budgam District in Indian Occupied Kashmir killing all six on board.



08 March: A MiG-21 (Bison) crashed near Bikaner, western Rajasthan, due to a Bird strike, the pilot ejected safely.



31 March: A MiG-27 (UPG) crashed in Sirohi, Rajasthan, the pilot ejected safely.



03 June: An-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. All 13 declared dead.



08 August: Su-30Mki crash in Tezpur. Both pilots ejected safely.



16 November: MiG-29K crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission. Both the pilots managed to eject safely from the aircraft.



& look, I didn't even mention the Su-30MKi from 27th Feb - since its a sensitive issue for you all.



But hey, where'd you pull that out of?!!







Pakistan Aircraft Incidents7 February 2020 - A Pakistani Air Force Dassault Mirage crashes shortly after taking off from Shorkot Air Base. The pilot ejects safely.11 March 2020-Pakistani Air Force General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon 92730 crashes at Islamabad, killing the pilot.13 April 2020 -Pakistan Army PAC MFI-17 Mushshak 83-5120 crashes in Gujrat, Punjab, Pakistan. At least two people are killed.6 August 2021 - Pakistan Air Force(PAF) trainer aircraft crashed near Attock during routine training mission. Both the pilots ejected successfully and were safe.23 March 2022- Pakistan Air Force(PAF) trainer aircraft crashedIndian aircraft incidents3 February 2020 -Indian Army HAL Cheetah Z1930 crashes in Jammu and Kashmir. Both pilots survive.21 February 2020 -An Indian Navy Mikoyan MiG-29K crashes into the Arabian Sea off Goa. The pilot ejects safely.24 February 2020 - National Cadet Corps Pipistrel Virus W-3936 crashes at Patiala Airport, India. One of the two people on board are killed.8 May 2020- Indian Air Force MiG-29 UPG of Squadron 223 crashes near Hoshiarpur, pilot ejected safely26 November 2020 -An Indian Navy MiG-29K crashes in the Arabian Sea. One of the pilots is recovered while the other remains missing.21 May 2021 -An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes in a village in Moga district, pilot Sq Leader Abhinav Choudhary ejected but died due to his injuries21 September 2021 An Indian Army HAL Cheetah (Aérospatiale SA 315B Lama) crashed or crash-landed on a hilly in foggy weather conditions in Shiv Ghar Dhar area, Udhampur district. Both pilots died in the crash and the helicopter was destroyed.21 October 2021- An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 crashed in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh after a technical malfunction. The pilot ejected safely but was injured.8 December 2021- An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu at 12:20 PM IST. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, including his wife were killed.[90]24 December 2021- An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes in a village in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was killed in the crash.==================================================================Now time to do post mortem of the real thing - how much lost by India and PakistanPAF fighter - 2PAF trainer aircraft - 2PAF army trainer aircraft - 1Total lost - 5.IAF - 4 fighter aircraft and 1 helicopter.IA - 2 helicoptersNational Cadet Corps trainer aircraft - 1Indian navy - 2 fighter aircraftsTotal lost - 10Total helicopters inventory -Pakistan - approx 380-400 (Including all services)India - approx 800 (Including all services)Total trainer aircraft inventory -Pakistan - approx 300 (Including all services)India - approx 400 (Including all services)Total fighter aircraft's inventory -Pakistan -approx 480India - approx 700=====================================Now you need yo ask to yourself whatever you want to convey about the Indian arm forces and now you included USA also.... where does Pakistan stand on crashes?yeah I remember Su 30 MKi shoot down....lol: