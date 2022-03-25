What's new

USAF is on the path of becoming one and only Indian Airforce

USAF is on the path of becoming one and only Indian Airforce lol….

- V22 Osprey crashed 4 days ago.
- F22 Raptor crashed 2 days ago.
- F16 crash today.
- F16 and F18 crashes week ago.

www.airforcetimes.com

F-16 jet crashes in western Louisiana; pilot safely ejects

The pilot of the Fighting Falcon safely ejected and was taken to Fort Polk, according to the Louisiana State Police.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

www.airforcetimes.com

F-22 jet pilot OK after apparent landing gear collapse at Eglin

A safety investigation is ongoing into a common problem for the Raptor.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

www.forbes.com

Four U.S. Marines Killed In V-22 Osprey Crash During NATO Exercise In Norway

The four-person crew were taking part in a training exercise, Cold Response, in Norway when their V-22B Osprey aircraft crashed.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

www.military.com

F-18 Crashes and Explodes at Former South Carolina Gov's Family Plantation; Pilots Eject Safely

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort reported that an F/A-18D Hornet from the base's 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing had crashed.
www.military.com www.military.com

www.airforcetimes.com

F-16C jet suffers in-flight emergency, lands safely at Aviano

Base operations have largely returned to normal, an Aviano spokesperson said.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

A PAF trainer crashed recently? right?

Depending on the size of the airforces and aircraft, you have to compare the accidents...
 
A % comparison would be better, USAF has more broader and diversified deployment than any other air force. Don't malign it by comparing it to iaf
 
You are right. You can point proudly to defence projects that never overrun time or cost limits, self-developed planes - and tanks! - that never malfunction, rockets that go straight and never burn off the carefully applied paint, and now, corvettes that are built by thought alone, someone else providing the mundane shipyard and workers.

Glorious achievements.

That's very unfair.

Now the poor chap will have nothing to post.
 
These assets do NOT belong to USAF exclusively. Let us check each example:

- - - -

www.airforcetimes.com

F-16 jet crashes in western Louisiana; pilot safely ejects

The pilot of the Fighting Falcon safely ejected and was taken to Fort Polk, according to the Louisiana State Police.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

This jet fighter belongs to AIR NATIONAL GUARD. Pilot managed to save himself nevertheless.

www.foxnews.com

Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet crashes near Louisiana U.S. Army base: Report

An F-16 fighter jet crashed near a U.S. Army base on Wednesday
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

- - - -

www.airforcetimes.com

F-22 jet pilot OK after apparent landing gear collapse at Eglin

A safety investigation is ongoing into a common problem for the Raptor.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

This jet fighter belongs to USAF and RECOVERABLE.

- - - -

www.forbes.com

Four U.S. Marines Killed In V-22 Osprey Crash During NATO Exercise In Norway

The four-person crew were taking part in a training exercise, Cold Response, in Norway when their V-22B Osprey aircraft crashed.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

This aircraft is not a jet fighter and it belongs to US MARINES.

This incident occurred in Europe and represents 1st case of major accident in NATO camp in a while.

- - - -

www.military.com

F-18 Crashes and Explodes at Former South Carolina Gov's Family Plantation; Pilots Eject Safely

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort reported that an F/A-18D Hornet from the base's 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing had crashed.
www.military.com www.military.com

This jet fighter belongs to US MARINES and "loss." Pilot managed to save himself nevertheless.

- - - -

www.airforcetimes.com

F-16C jet suffers in-flight emergency, lands safely at Aviano

Base operations have largely returned to normal, an Aviano spokesperson said.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

This jet fighter belongs to USAF and RECOVERABLE. This incident occurred in Italy.

- - - -

USAF and Carrier Air Wing(s) of the USN are made to operate on a much bigger scale and scope in comparison to their contemporaries around the world due to global commitments; much more stress-tested accordingly.

Therefore.
 
May be the Americans subcontracted flying to Indians ?

Like thier call centers
 
Ghada ghada he rahta hay comparing trainer with frontline fighters from cost to category 🤣 afterall Indian

Na na ye Pakistan ka nahi hey ye Pakistan ki police ka hay.. arey bhai ye gari mercedes ke hey PM ki nahi… arey ye ghar mati ka hay CM ka nahi ..

Ur response be like 🤣 @ the end, all hardware belongs to US armed forces. By the way in this case i should also share the incident of blackhawk and many more..

US has such deployments since past 5 decades nothing new however the air incidents are increasing day by day in the past couple of years esp in last 2
 
Last edited:
Lets not compare yours with ours...

You guys have the honor of holding the distinguished World Record of Crashes in a Calendar Year (2019)

28 January: Jaguar crashed shortly after takeoff in Uttar Pradesh.

01 February: A Mirage 2000 crashed while on an acceptance sortie after being upgraded by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) killing both Pilots.

12 February: A MiG-27 crashed at the Pokhran firing range.

19 February: Two Hawk aircraft of Surya Kiran aerobatic team crashed after hitting each other mid-air during a rehearsal for the AeroIndia Show. One of the pilots was killed in the accident.

27 February: Pakistan shot down one MiG-21 Bison during an aerial fight after India violated the airspace.

27 February: a Mi-17 chopper was also downed in Budgam District in Indian Occupied Kashmir killing all six on board.

08 March: A MiG-21 (Bison) crashed near Bikaner, western Rajasthan, due to a Bird strike, the pilot ejected safely.

31 March: A MiG-27 (UPG) crashed in Sirohi, Rajasthan, the pilot ejected safely.

03 June: An-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. All 13 declared dead.

08 August: Su-30Mki crash in Tezpur. Both pilots ejected safely.

16 November: MiG-29K crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission. Both the pilots managed to eject safely from the aircraft.

& look, I didn't even mention the Su-30MKi from 27th Feb - since its a sensitive issue for you all.

But hey, where'd you pull that out of?!!

2019_2img28_Feb_2019_PTI2_28_2019_000130B.jpg


Mic Drop.jpg
 
Pakistan Aircraft Incidents

7 February 2020 - A Pakistani Air Force Dassault Mirage crashes shortly after taking off from Shorkot Air Base. The pilot ejects safely.

11 March 2020-Pakistani Air Force General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon 92730 crashes at Islamabad, killing the pilot.

13 April 2020 -Pakistan Army PAC MFI-17 Mushshak 83-5120 crashes in Gujrat, Punjab, Pakistan. At least two people are killed.

6 August 2021 - Pakistan Air Force(PAF) trainer aircraft crashed near Attock during routine training mission. Both the pilots ejected successfully and were safe.

23 March 2022- Pakistan Air Force(PAF) trainer aircraft crashed



Indian aircraft incidents

3 February 2020 -Indian Army HAL Cheetah Z1930 crashes in Jammu and Kashmir. Both pilots survive.

21 February 2020 -An Indian Navy Mikoyan MiG-29K crashes into the Arabian Sea off Goa. The pilot ejects safely.

24 February 2020 - National Cadet Corps Pipistrel Virus W-3936 crashes at Patiala Airport, India. One of the two people on board are killed.

8 May 2020- Indian Air Force MiG-29 UPG of Squadron 223 crashes near Hoshiarpur, pilot ejected safely

26 November 2020 -An Indian Navy MiG-29K crashes in the Arabian Sea. One of the pilots is recovered while the other remains missing.

21 May 2021 -An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes in a village in Moga district, pilot Sq Leader Abhinav Choudhary ejected but died due to his injuries

21 September 2021 An Indian Army HAL Cheetah (Aérospatiale SA 315B Lama) crashed or crash-landed on a hilly in foggy weather conditions in Shiv Ghar Dhar area, Udhampur district. Both pilots died in the crash and the helicopter was destroyed.

21 October 2021- An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 crashed in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh after a technical malfunction. The pilot ejected safely but was injured.

8 December 2021- An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu at 12:20 PM IST. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, including his wife were killed.[90]

24 December 2021- An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes in a village in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was killed in the crash.

==================================================================
Now time to do post mortem of the real thing - how much lost by India and Pakistan

PAF fighter - 2
PAF trainer aircraft - 2
PAF army trainer aircraft - 1

Total lost - 5.


IAF - 4 fighter aircraft and 1 helicopter.
IA - 2 helicopters
National Cadet Corps trainer aircraft - 1
Indian navy - 2 fighter aircrafts

Total lost - 10


Total helicopters inventory -
Pakistan - approx 380-400 (Including all services)
India - approx 800 (Including all services)

Total trainer aircraft inventory -
Pakistan - approx 300 (Including all services)
India - approx 400 (Including all services)

Total fighter aircraft's inventory -
Pakistan -approx 480
India - approx 700

=====================================

Now you need yo ask to yourself whatever you want to convey about the Indian arm forces and now you included USA also.... where does Pakistan stand on crashes?

yeah I remember Su 30 MKi shoot down.... :cray::p:lol::lol::lol::lol::enjoy:
 
Poorly thought out thread.

Important thing is flight hours/crash - USAF has decent record in that regard. India is decent as well, except for the older models (which are also mostly safe, mig 21s have a bad rep from the time AF had the brilliant idea of using them as trainers. Killed a lot of trainee pilots).

Pak has its share of crashes, two in the last week if I remember right. Nothing out of the ordinary, happens to all air forces that actually fly their planes.
 
Then the likes of Russia and China would have worse crash record than India.
Also the USAF having regular crashes is understandable as it flies all over the globe regularly both in combat and otherwise, even in Ladakh Region, the IAF was just showboating by sending up single jets for photo shoots.
Air-Foce-Su-30MKI.jpg
 
ya this record only hold by Indians in the world.


165987421_849044495647062_458999886537677211_n.jpg
 
Both under report heavily. Check the Indo chinese clash, India, Russia, US, Australia independently arrived at 40 chinese killed. China claimed first 0 killed, then admitted 4 killed, now 5. Same with covid figures. So no surprises there.

And those are called air patrols, not showboating. And jets in teams fly a few kilometers apart, so only one is going to get clicked by dude on the ground.
 

