USAF has now become Indian Airforce

Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
USAF has now become Indian Airforce lol….

- V22 Osprey crashed 4 days ago.
- F22 Raptor crashed 2 days ago.
- F16 crash today.
- F16 and F18 crashes week ago.

www.airforcetimes.com

F-16 jet crashes in western Louisiana; pilot safely ejects

The pilot of the Fighting Falcon safely ejected and was taken to Fort Polk, according to the Louisiana State Police.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

www.airforcetimes.com

F-22 jet pilot OK after apparent landing gear collapse at Eglin

A safety investigation is ongoing into a common problem for the Raptor.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

www.forbes.com

Four U.S. Marines Killed In V-22 Osprey Crash During NATO Exercise In Norway

The four-person crew were taking part in a training exercise, Cold Response, in Norway when their V-22B Osprey aircraft crashed.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

www.military.com

F-18 Crashes and Explodes at Former South Carolina Gov's Family Plantation; Pilots Eject Safely

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort reported that an F/A-18D Hornet from the base's 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing had crashed.
www.military.com www.military.com

www.airforcetimes.com

F-16C jet suffers in-flight emergency, lands safely at Aviano

Base operations have largely returned to normal, an Aviano spokesperson said.
www.airforcetimes.com www.airforcetimes.com

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
A PAF trainer crashed recently? right?

Depending on the size of the airforces and aircraft, you have to compare the accidents...
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

Mar 17, 2019
A % comparison would be better, USAF has more broader and diversified deployment than any other air force. Don't malign it by comparing it to iaf
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
You are right. You can point proudly to defence projects that never overrun time or cost limits, self-developed planes - and tanks! - that never malfunction, rockets that go straight and never burn off the carefully applied paint, and now, corvettes that are built by thought alone, someone else providing the mundane shipyard and workers.

Glorious achievements.

That's very unfair.

Now the poor chap will have nothing to post.
 

