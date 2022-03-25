USAF has now become Indian Airforce lol….
- V22 Osprey crashed 4 days ago.
- F22 Raptor crashed 2 days ago.
- F16 crash today.
- F16 and F18 crashes week ago.
F-16 jet crashes in western Louisiana; pilot safely ejects
The pilot of the Fighting Falcon safely ejected and was taken to Fort Polk, according to the Louisiana State Police.
www.airforcetimes.com
F-22 jet pilot OK after apparent landing gear collapse at Eglin
A safety investigation is ongoing into a common problem for the Raptor.
www.airforcetimes.com
Four U.S. Marines Killed In V-22 Osprey Crash During NATO Exercise In Norway
The four-person crew were taking part in a training exercise, Cold Response, in Norway when their V-22B Osprey aircraft crashed.
www.forbes.com
F-18 Crashes and Explodes at Former South Carolina Gov's Family Plantation; Pilots Eject Safely
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort reported that an F/A-18D Hornet from the base's 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing had crashed.
www.military.com
F-16C jet suffers in-flight emergency, lands safely at Aviano
Base operations have largely returned to normal, an Aviano spokesperson said.
www.airforcetimes.com
