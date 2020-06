By | Jr Ng | June 11, 2020

The US Air Force (USAF) has deployed a Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk high altitude long endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Guam’s Andersen Air Force Base to Yokota Air Base in Japan to ensure that the UAV provides continued support to the US Indo-Pacific Command.



Annual Rotation

An RQ-4 operated by the USAF’s 319th Reconnaissance Wing arrived at Yokota, which is near Tokyo, on 30 May. The annual rotation was agreed between the United States and Japan in 2013.

“The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather endured at Andersen AFB, as typhoons and other scenarios have the potential to hinder readiness,” USAF officials said.



“Having alternate locations to execute our mission during seasons of inclement weather ensures our ability to continue executing US Indo-Pacific Command and the alliance reconnaissance requirements in support of the defence of Japan and to maintain international peace and security in the region,” they added.

Global Hawk support