The AC-130s have not been on offer to any country because of some sensitive on board systems. They are with there in the list with B-2 and F-22.But even if on offer these systems are very expensive to operate and not feasible for a country like Pakistan. There is a new type of Gunship variant of CN-235 which replaced some AH-1s in COIN role with Jordan. Although the time we needed it has passed if Pakistan needs to buy a Gunship aircraft this fits it's needs perfectly and we already operate the base platform.