USAF F-35As and F-15Es Flatten ISIS "Infested" Island In Iraq With 80K Pounds Of Bombs





JOSEPH TREVITHICK



SEPTEMBER 10, 2019



The strikes were a remarkable display of what precision-guided munitions can do even when it comes to efficiently carpet bombing an entire land mass.SEPTEMBER 10, 2019

The general location of Qanus Island within Iraq.

A dated satellite image from 2002 offering a closer view of the general area, with Qanus Island, almost entirely covered in green foliage, at center.

A US Air Force F-35A Joint Strike Fighter prepares to head out to conduct strikes on Qanus Island.

Airmen finish loading GBU-31/B JDAMs on an F-15E Strike Eagle ahead of airstrikes on Qanus Island.

A B-52H bomber carrying a load of JDAMs under its wings. These bombers conducted terrain denial strikes in Afghanistan between 2016 and 2017 using unguided bombs.

USAF F-35A that was involved in the operation refueling from a KC-10 Extender.