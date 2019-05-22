USAF delivered pakistan two embargoed Pakistani F-16s

Two-seater F-16B Fighting Falcon serial number 92622 and single-seater F-16A Fighting Falcon serial number 92731 were delivered to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in July/August 2015.



The two F-16s on their delivery flight to Pakistan were seen at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, in July/August 2015.



Following photo shows F-16B Fighting Falcon serial number 92622 departing from Lajes on August 3, 2015, for delivery flight to Pakistan. Pakistan flag on vertical stabiliser is covered with temporary USAF roundel sticker

Delivery of these F-16s to Pakistan was delayed due to military sanctions imposed by USA in 1990s.



Was delivery of these two F-16s mentioned in Pakistani news media?



