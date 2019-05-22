What's new

USAF delivered pakistan two embargoed Pakistani F-16s

92622 (cn DH-10) This Viper was to be delivered to Pakistan but was embargoed and stored in AMARC in July 1994. Then was transferred to 416 FLTS 'ED' in January 2003 and now is delivered finally to the initial customer.

: Pakistan - Air Force
: Lockheed F-16B Fighting Falcon
Lajes (Terceira Island - Lajes) (BA4) (TER / LPLA) Portugal - Azores, August 3, 2015


 
Two-seater F-16B Fighting Falcon serial number 92622 and single-seater F-16A Fighting Falcon serial number 92731 were delivered to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in July/August 2015.

The two F-16s on their delivery flight to Pakistan were seen at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, in July/August 2015.

Following photo shows F-16B Fighting Falcon serial number 92622 departing from Lajes on August 3, 2015, for delivery flight to Pakistan. Pakistan flag on vertical stabiliser is covered with temporary USAF roundel sticker
Delivery of these F-16s to Pakistan was delayed due to military sanctions imposed by USA in 1990s.

Was delivery of these two F-16s mentioned in Pakistani news media?

posted by Abbas History of PIA forum
 
Horus said:
Looks like MLUed. Hint - Holographic HUD
sir jee

gyptian Air Force F-16C 9757 on delivery through Lajes (Andre Inacio)
Posted By: Moray Pickering July 31, 2015

Eight Lockheed F-16Cs passed through Lajes in the Azores in the last week on delivery to Egypt

Arriving on the 28th:-
9757 'RETRO41'
9762 'RETRO42'
9758 'RETRO43'
9760 'RETRO44'
They were followed on the 29th by:-
9761 'RETRO51'
9764 'RETRO52'
9766 'RETRO53'
9756 'RETRO54'
Plus two unmarked Pakistani F-16s:
92622 'RETRO61'
92731 'RETRO62'

All wore no national markings, with the Pakistani examples wearing a USAF insignia on the tail.


Egyptian Air Force F-16Cs on delivery | Military Aviation Review
 
Could we refresh as to how many are left and could get delivered after having a make over at the 416 FLTS 'ED'?
 
well this is surprising news. there were some news that we are trying to get more F-16's from US.
 
damn new birds joined PAF



Details serial number 92731
NZ6523 F-16A-15AM OCU DG-3 90-0944 92731


31 January 1991 or Pakistan via FMS Peace Gate III as 92731
Embargoed 21 May 1992 To AMARC as FG0004.
1998 Earmarked for Lease/Sale to RNZAF.
2002 1998 Lease/Sale to RNZAF cancelled.
December 2002 To US Navy as BuNo 900944
To NSAWC Marked with bort number "53".




 
Not to mention

New Zealand - Royal New Zealand Air Force



A RNZAF delegation went to the Bone yard at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, to inspect the 28 airframes. (RNZAF photo)


The New Zealand Government announced on December 1st, 1998, that it would lease-buy the 28 Pakistani F-16s which have been kept in storage at the AMARC (Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Center) at Davis-Monthan AFB, also known as the (desert) Bone yard. The Vipers had to replace New Zealand's 19 aging, subsonic A-4K Skyhawk strike planes. The aircraft were thoroughly inspected to ensure that they were still in mint condition.





One airframe (#95627) was selected for closer inspection (RNZAF photo)


The aircraft were stored at AMARC in 1990 as a direct result of the embargo against Pakistan. The aircraft were put in Flyable Hold for 5 years, during which time 85% of each aircraft's fuel system was preserved with JP-9, and each aircraft had its engine run once every 45 days. This resulted in the curious situation that most of those aircraft now have more engine run time than airtime, the latter being only 6 hours. This low air-time figure, plus the fact that these aircraft are the most modern F-16A/Bs ever built, is the main reason why New Zealand decided to buy these second-hand F-16s.


New Zealand's minority government claimed it would make a huge savings by leasing the planes. The 10-year lease for the F-16A/B block 15OCUfighters costs about NZ$200 million ($105 million). The lease should save NZ$431 million over the cost of buying new planes next century. The government opted to acquire the F-16s under a lease-buy deal, with payments spread over 10 years and delivery starting in 30 months.

Pakistan originally paid Lockheed-Martin for the supersonic fighters in 1990, but Congress blocked delivery over concerns about that country's developing nuclear capacity.

In 2002 the newly elected government decided to abandon the plans to replace the A-4K with the Pakistani F-16s. The reason for the cancellation was because the government decided that an air combat force was not in line with its policies. Therefore the combat force was disbanded entirely.

If the aircraft would have been delivered, they would have been operated by 75 Squadron at Ohakea and No. 2 Squadron, which is a detachment based at Nowra, NSW in Australia providing air attack training for the Australian Navy (the RNZAF got paid by Australia to undertake this task).
F-16 Air Forces - Cancelled Orders
 
Horus said:
Looks like MLUed. Hint - Holographic HUD
Click to expand...
And the 'Bird Cutter' IFF antenna just in front of the canopy. Also the new wing tip missile rail which can carry AIM-120.

But who MLUed it and why they are being delivered now?
 
