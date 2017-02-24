USAF and women's hair

truthfollower
New hairstyle options now available for female Airmen
By Joe Gangemi, 37th Training Wing Public Affairs / Published February 09, 2021
Upon publication of the new standards in Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Feb. 10, 2021, female Airmen will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the underarm through the shoulder blades. In addition, women’s bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes. (U.S. Air Force graphic by 37th Training Wing Public Affairs)
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --
Female Airmen have new hairstyle options as of Feb. 10, and Basic Military Training instructors are ready to teach, demonstrate and enforce the new hair standards.
Military Training Instructor Master Sgt. Raquel Sanchez understands some Airmen may have difficulty adjusting to the changes, but fortunately, she’ll be instructing new trainees who she believes will benefit from the modifications.
“I’ve been in the Air Force for 14 years, so I’m used to putting my hair up in a bun,” Sanchez said. But Sanchez has encountered trainees who have struggled to groom their hair (within standards) due to lack of experience and skills or having headaches and migraines.
“In addition to the health concerns we have for our Airmen, not all women have the same hair type, and our hair standards should reflect our diverse force,” Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass said in a January article with Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs. “I am pleased we could make this important change for our women service members.”
Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Appearance, now defines how Air Force women may wear their hair in two braids or a single ponytail, with some restrictions. What may be most visibly notable about the new hair instruction is women’s braids and ponytails can extend below the uniform collar.
“Personally I don’t see myself wearing this new hairstyle when in OCP or service blues,” Sanchez stated.
But she says she anticipates incoming trainees will easily adapt to this change. By embracing the new standards, while still recommending the prior grooming standards, presents more options for a professional appearance.
The changes resulted from a crowdsourcing campaign that included initiatives from the Air Force uniform board, the Air Force Women’s Initiative Team and thousands of diverse Airmen of all ranks.
@PanzerKiel
What kind of options available for men and women in Pakistan military for hair?
@PanzerKiel
What kind of options available for men and women in Pakistan military for hair?