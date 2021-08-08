USA wins the medal count [Tokyo 2020] 🥇

Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,318
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Rihanna - American Oxygen
It’s official USA pulls a 3-1 Comeback on China to win the Gold Medal count on the last day of the Tokyo with 39-38! What a comeback from being down 32-22 a few days ago! China just choked their massive lead in the gold medal race!!!! USA remains elite in the Olympic Games.
It’s official USA pulls a 3-1 Comeback on China to win the Gold Medal count on the last day of the Tokyo with 39-38! What a comeback from being down 32-22 a few days ago! China just choked their massive lead in the gold medal race!!!! USA remains elite in the Olympic Games.
Attachments
-
756.5 KB Views: 0
-
2.8 MB Views: 0
-
3.3 MB Views: 0
-
2.8 MB Views: 0
Last edited: