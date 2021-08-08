What's new

USA wins the medal count [Tokyo 2020] 🥇

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,318
-3
1,485
Country
United States
Location
United States
Rihanna - American Oxygen


It’s official USA pulls a 3-1 Comeback on China to win the Gold Medal count on the last day of the Tokyo with 39-38! What a comeback from being down 32-22 a few days ago! China just choked their massive lead in the gold medal race!!!! USA remains elite in the Olympic Games.

1628409552304.png


1628409729063.png

1628410170795.png


1628410289597.png

1628410363083.png

1628410560438.png

1628410698217.png

1628410855794.png

1628411041536.png

1628411928400.png

1628412068099.png

1628412166850.png

1628412417789.png
 

Attachments

Last edited:
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,768
173
40,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What's that obsession by using "Super Power" kind of words. Repetitive use as such points towards too much of complex and demoralization.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
166
-3
158
Country
India
Location
India
The Eagle said:
What's that obsession by using "Super Power" kind of words. Repetitive use as such points towards too much of complex and demoralization.
Click to expand...
Copy paste this pearl of wisdom here too, if you can.


China demonstrates its top super power status with most number of Olympic gold

China has biggest manufacturing in the world, biggest PPP economy in the world, biggest population in the world, longest continuous civilization in the world, most powerful military in the world, and now also the most Olympic gold in the world. @Hamartia Antidote @dbc @CrazyZ @rambro @mike2000...
defence.pk
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
818
-1
1,398
Country
China
Location
United States
Maybe we should congratulate the US for winning the most gold MEDALS. The past two weeks have been a difficult time for Americans.

Relax, the next Olympic Games will start soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom