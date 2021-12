USA wants information on the use of its military aid to BD

Tom-tom said: Not for isreal, they can kill Palestinians for fun and to harvest their organs and sell to black market. Then label as terrorist, their activity was playing football. Click to expand...

Guys, below are the google translation from Bengali to English. I am tired to do editing fully. Obviously, there are mistakes. -@bluesky-The United States provides millions of dollars in military aid to Bangladesh each year. But they are not given any information about which forces get this money and how it is spent. Now the United States wants to know which forces are receiving their donations and how they are spending them.The US government wants to sign an agreement in this regard. For this, the Bangladesh government has set a deadline of 31 December. This information has been known from the relevant sources of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Asked about this, former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque said Bangladesh has military cooperation with different countries to ensure overall security and sovereignty. In the current context, it is normal to emphasize this."We have overall cooperation with the United States under the bilateral and multilateral system, including trade and investment, and this is a part of it," he said. Other cooperation, including military, was, is, and will be through the international process.The government will not get involved in the dispute with the United States on the issue of sanctions: Meanwhile, the government does not want to get involved in direct opposition with the United States due to the US sanctions on Elite Force RAB and its 6 former and current officials. Bangladesh is interested in solving problems through continuous dialogue and discussion.The government is working on proposing at least three dialogues in this regard early next year. One of the meetings will be held in April and the other two are being discussed, sources said. In this regard, an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that there are five formal dialogues between Bangladesh and the United States.Due to Covid, there were no meetings except one last year. We want the rest of the meetings to be quick.Dialogues include Partnership Dialogue, Security Dialogue, Defense Dialogue, TICFA and Economic Partnership Dialogue. The official said a security dialogue was scheduled for April. The Partnership Dialogue and the Economic Partnership Dialogue are also expected to take place before April.The upcoming Partnership Dialogue will be held in Bangladesh this time and US Political Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland is scheduled to visit Dhaka to participate in it. Besides, the security dialogue will be held in Washington this time.According to sources, there is an old law in the United States called 'Lihe'. The U.S. government cannot provide any assistance to a security agency or force in another country if it is involved in a crime of torture, extrajudicial killing, kidnapping or rape.An amendment to the law has recently been introduced and a clause has been added to the agreement to determine which of the donor countries' organizations are receiving the grant money. As a result, the country has taken the initiative to sign the agreement with the US military-funded countries. In this case, any organization or force that is under US sanctions will not receive that grant from the United States.According to the US State Department, Bangladesh has received a grant of around Tk640 crore (about $7.5 billion) since 2015. These include foreign military financing and international military education and training. A large portion of that Tk640 crore has been given to Bangladesh to mainly strengthen the American initiatives in the Bay of Bengal.In addition, two 'Hamilton Cutters' ships were delivered from the United States in 2013 and 2015. Participates in various peacekeeping forces and the United States has provided 50 'multi-role armed personnel carriers' to assist the Bangladeshi peacekeepers.Since 2005, the United States has spent about Tk380 million ($4.5 million) on capacity building and training for Bangladeshi peacekeepers. In addition, Bangladesh procured four C-130 transport aircraft in 2012 at a cost of $160 million.A senior official at the State Department said Bangladesh was reluctant to comment on the US agreement. According to him, if a country has given a grant, it is reasonable to tell them where and how the money is spent. Especially if there is a legal obligation in this regard. "We are considering the matter," a government official said. The decision will be made after considering all aspects.He said the United States had recently decided to give Bangladesh a drone worth Rs 110 crore ($10.3 million) and wanted to know who would use it. Asked if the US grant could be used by the RAB, the official said that if the United States imposed sanctions on an organization, the agency would not be able to use the money given to them.The foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the RAB had nothing to do with it. Because they have a legal obligation to disclose this information. If there had been no sanctions against the RAB, the United States would have taken the initiative.In July 2020, the State Department stated in a statement that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit would not receive any foreign aid from the United States.Meanwhile, on December 10, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on six former and current officers and forces of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for alleged human rights violations. Money laundering by banks to discuss the impact of US sanctions on the current situation and what to do about itDo not please compare Football with Rugby and derail the thread. Why compare BD with Israel? You may read the translation above to understand properly what the US govt wants about the donations it has been making all along with Bangladesh.It is also my question, is a big portion of this money stolen by Hasina Bibi and her cronies? Please stick to the topic of this thread.