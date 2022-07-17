What's new

USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,868
66
37,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner

The special Waiver to India , from USA for purchasing Russian goods has placed Pakistan in a corner One one side Russia has provided India with S-300/S-400 Ground to air missile systems

On other side the USA waiver will further allow transfer of USA Fighter Jet Engines, Rocket Tech , Nuclear tech and other classified weapons to India , claiming the move is to boos India's presence against China

The present Fiasco in Pakistan being played out since April post Donald Lou Cipher , once again shows cases how Pakistan's internal security has been compromised by Toppling of Imran Khan and then of course India been granted favorable Waiver

In return for the self inflicted wound due to Toppling of Government of Imran Khan it is not really clear what benefits Pakistan ever got


1- Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan , disrupted Pakistan-China relations
2- Toppling of Imran Khan's Government by dubious internal institutes
3- Wired decisions by Supreme court against Constitution of Pakistan
4- Fall of Pakistan's National Reserve
5- Fall in External Remittance to Pakistan
6- Stalling of CPEC activities due to sudden change in government
7- Reduction in Pakistan's Army's budget
8- Sudden drop in Pakistan's Currency's value
9- Escalation of Terrorist activities against Military Senior Leadership and Junior Staff
10- Delay in acquisition of Helicopter Gunships


All these aspect showcase a major flaw in Pakistan's internal planning
 
Last edited:
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
1,070
0
1,671
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner

The special Waiver to India , from USA for purchasing Russian goods has placed Pakistan in a corner
One one side Russia has provided India with S-300/S-400 Ground to air missile systems

On other side the USA waiver will further allow transfer of USA Fighter Jet Engines, Rocket Tech , Nuclear tech and other classified weapons to India , claiming the move is to boos India's presence against China
Click to expand...

Pakistans main challenge is not only that former ally USA is enabling its foe, but also that China, another strong ally, have deep trade relations with its foe. There lies the challenge; all big power centers try to woo India.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,868
66
37,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Pakistan's internal institution's weaknesses have been fully exposed and now being used
against Pakistan

1- The internal weak courts

2- The internal Mafia gangs working with Politicians

3- Vote riggers & rigging

4- NAB institute being neutralized

5- The judges who announce dubious verdicts and then retire and settle overseas
Taking 300,000 USD perks for retirement for their home from Pakistan's Treasury


Since the Nation as a whole is focused on elections and rigging fiasco it seems the blunder committed by planners at top is not being fully realized
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,868
66
37,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Pakistan needs to be fully aligned with China

pakistanVsIndia.png


The Waiver to get Russian Goods by India is yet another example of Anti Pakistan and Anti Turkey Stance USA has embarked on , for similar purchase Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program

Pakistan/USA Dynamics are none existent
 
Last edited:
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,812
-76
1,723
Country
India
Location
India
We get CAATSA waiver, you get Shahbaz speed. Equal Equal.

On a serious note, this was always an internal matter for Democrats. They had introduced this during Trump regime to make his administration look weak wrt Russia. Any sanction against India for using its sovereign right would have wiped away all progress in India-US relationship in last 25 years. Too big a price for a silly domestic political stunt.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
20,490
182
59,955
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wergeland said:
Pakistans main challenge is not only that former ally USA is enabling its foe, but also that China, another strong ally, have deep trade relations with its foe. There lies the challenge; all big power centers try to woo India.
Click to expand...
Trade relations are a major factor but not always. There are exceptions. Some countries that lack 'market value' manage to burrow inside superpowers and gain special privilages.

Think of tiny Israel. Although despite being small it cannot match the market value of say Iran or other Gulf countries. Saudia arguiably has far greater clout via it's oil monopoly but Iran, Saudia and wider GCC combined with all their trillion dollar oil markets cannot match Israels influence on Washington. This is example of special privilages.

Pakistan unfortunately cannot match India's market which is at least seven times larger and in addition it's strategic value to USA as a pawn against China.

This might not matter too much if Pakistan had managed to 'burrow' a relationship with Beijing like Israel has with Washigton buit it clearly has not. Despite rhetoric and words Pakistan's influence in Beijing is very limited.

In short Pakistan neither has the West or East in hand. It is almost as disconnected as Iran is. This is the harsh reality. Indian influence even on Russia exceeds Pakistan's.

The picture in China is also complicated. India retains some indirect importance in China which at times can match any say Pakistan has on the country.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,451
16
13,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner

The special Waiver to India , from USA for purchasing Russian goods has placed Pakistan in a corner One one side Russia has provided India with S-300/S-400 Ground to air missile systems

On other side the USA waiver will further allow transfer of USA Fighter Jet Engines, Rocket Tech , Nuclear tech and other classified weapons to India , claiming the move is to boos India's presence against China

The present Fiasco in Pakistan being played out since April post Donald Lou Cipher , once again shows cases how Pakistan's internal security has been compromised by Toppling of Imran Khan and then of course India been granted favorable Waiver

In return for the self inflicted wound due to Toppling of Government of Imran Khan it is not really clear what benefits Pakistan ever got


1- Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan , disrupted Pakistan-China relations
2- Toppling of Imran Khan's Government by dubious internal institutes
3- Wired decisions by Supreme court against Constitution of Pakistan
4- Fall of Pakistan's National Reserve
5- Fall in External Remittance to Pakistan
6- Stalling of CPEC activities due to sudden change in government
7- Reduction in Pakistan's Army's budget
8- Sudden drop in Pakistan's Currency's value
9- Escalation of Terrorist activities against Military Senior Leadership and Junior Staff
10- Delay in acquisition of Helicopter Gunships


All these aspect showcase a major flaw in Pakistan's internal planning
Click to expand...
You are forgetting Pakistan making atomic bomb under the nose of USA.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Protest_again
US House of Representatives approves Ro Khanna’s amendment on CAATSA waiver to India
Replies
4
Views
116
SoulSpokesman
S
Vanguard One
US House Of Representatives Votes For India-Specific Sanctions Waiver
Replies
12
Views
198
newb3e
newb3e
N.Siddiqui
No Confidence Move linked to Pak in new Bloc of China, Russia, Western powers unleashes forces to sabotage O.I.C moot, taking a stance against west
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
4K
The Terminator
The Terminator
INDIAPOSITIVE
US 'welcomes' NSC statement saying no 'foreign conspiracy' to oust Imran
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Arsalan345
Arsalan345
The Maverick
USA needing India to waiver sanctions on s400
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Yasser76
Yasser76

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom