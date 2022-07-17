AZADPAKISTAN2009
USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner
The special Waiver to India , from USA for purchasing Russian goods has placed Pakistan in a corner One one side Russia has provided India with S-300/S-400 Ground to air missile systems
On other side the USA waiver will further allow transfer of USA Fighter Jet Engines, Rocket Tech , Nuclear tech and other classified weapons to India , claiming the move is to boos India's presence against China
The present Fiasco in Pakistan being played out since April post Donald Lou Cipher , once again shows cases how Pakistan's internal security has been compromised by Toppling of Imran Khan and then of course India been granted favorable Waiver
In return for the self inflicted wound due to Toppling of Government of Imran Khan it is not really clear what benefits Pakistan ever got
1- Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan , disrupted Pakistan-China relations
2- Toppling of Imran Khan's Government by dubious internal institutes
3- Wired decisions by Supreme court against Constitution of Pakistan
4- Fall of Pakistan's National Reserve
5- Fall in External Remittance to Pakistan
6- Stalling of CPEC activities due to sudden change in government
7- Reduction in Pakistan's Army's budget
8- Sudden drop in Pakistan's Currency's value
9- Escalation of Terrorist activities against Military Senior Leadership and Junior Staff
10- Delay in acquisition of Helicopter Gunships
All these aspect showcase a major flaw in Pakistan's internal planning
