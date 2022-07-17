USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner

Wergeland said: Pakistans main challenge is not only that former ally USA is enabling its foe, but also that China, another strong ally, have deep trade relations with its foe. There lies the challenge; all big power centers try to woo India. Click to expand...

Trade relations are a major factor but not always. There are exceptions. Some countries that lack 'market value' manage to burrow inside superpowers and gainThink of tiny Israel. Although despite being small it cannot match the market value of say Iran or other Gulf countries. Saudia arguiably has far greater clout via it's oil monopoly but Iran, Saudia and wider GCC combined with all their trillion dollar oil markets cannot match Israels influence on Washington. This is example of special privilages.Pakistan unfortunately cannot match India's market which is at least seven times larger and in addition it's strategic value to USA as a pawn against China.This might not matter too much if Pakistan had managed to 'burrow' a relationship with Beijing like Israel has with Washigton buit it clearly has not. Despite rhetoric and words Pakistan's influence in Beijing is very limited.In short Pakistan neither has the West or East in hand. It is almost as disconnected as Iran is. This is the harsh reality. Indian influence even on Russia exceeds Pakistan's.The picture in China is also complicated. India retains some indirect importance in China which at times can match any say Pakistan has on the country.