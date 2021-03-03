USA starts negotiations with Ansarollah of Yemen on behalf of Sauds

Reuters claimed that US officials had a face-to-face meeting with officials from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.



According to Mashreghnews agency; Reuters officials claimed that US officials and officials from the Yemeni National Salvation Government (based in Sanaa) had held talks in Muscat, the capital of Oman.



According to the news agency, US officials at the meeting called on the Yemeni army and popular committees to suspend the operation of liberating of Ma'rib, and asked the Sanaa government to hold talks with Saudi Arabia.



Reuters quoted two US officials as saying that several high-ranking US officials, including Timothy Linderking, had met with Houthi officials in Muscat on February 26 (March 8).



The US sources also claimed that Washington was seeking an end to the six-year war in Yemen. The US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that two commanders of the Yemeni Ansarollah movement had been sanctioned.



On the other hand, the political bureau of the Ansarollah movement said in a statement today that the United States is taking steps to prolong the war by imposing sanctions and supporting the Saudi coalition, and that these sanctions are nothing but contradictions in Washington's words and actions.



In this regard, Muhammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council and chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee, also said in the past that neither the peace plan has been presented by these (USA and Saudi) countries nor the plans of the Sanaa government have been accepted.





This thread will be updated.