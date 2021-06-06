USA Ships MaxxPro Dash MRAP Vehicles For Bangladesh Army

denel said: friend, we have thousands of buffels/ratels/mambas at OTT waiting to be sold.



I checked price for a base mamba was around 25,000USD; plus refurbishment Click to expand...

So, ask your govt to contact Dhaka if SA wants to sell the item. The USA is giving us this item probably from its Excess Luggage. I am not sure about the prices but I can guess our govt will have to pay the shipment expenses and repairing as well but no prices for this excess luggage.