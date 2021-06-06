What's new

USA Ships MaxxPro Dash MRAP Vehicles For Bangladesh Army

Bangladesh received 50 EDA MRAP vehicles in 2019 to support its peacekeepers in Mali. The U.S. Army will ship 31 refurbished MRAPs to Bangladesh in May 2021, followed by U.S. contractor training in Bangladesh. The remaining 19 MRAPs and support equipment will depart in July 2021 for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Gao, Mali.

U.S. Security Cooperation with Bangladesh - United States Department of State

For nearly 50 years, the United States and Bangladesh have enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including: border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defense trade, and defense institution building. The United States...
I found the following specifications for MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protection Vehicles) by random Internet searching. All are in ft. inches and pounds. So, please use your calculator to convert them to meter, cm, and kgs. I am surprised at the weight of these vehicles probably all-around steel-made.


Length. 254"
Width. 102'
  • Height. 120"
  • Wheel Base. 153"
  • Curb Weight. 37,850 lb.
  • Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. 43,500 lbs.
  • Payload. 3,650 lbs.
  • Fording Depth. 36" w/out prep.
 
They are all steel. Why get the US rubbish? I still dont fathom.

Just go directly to the source - OTT Tech/Paramount. Afterall, Maxproo are based on our vehicles and designed by our own engineers who were seconded over to US in 2005.
 
So, ask your govt to contact Dhaka if SA wants to sell the item. The USA is giving us this item probably from its Excess Luggage. I am not sure about the prices but I can guess our govt will have to pay the shipment expenses and repairing as well but no prices for this excess luggage.
 
Friend, I can buy it as a private civilian. THere is no issue. OTT is a private company and exports all over the world.
 
