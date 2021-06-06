USA Ships MaxxPro Dash MRAP Vehicles For Bangladesh Army

Bangladesh received 50 EDA MRAP vehicles in 2019 to support its peacekeepers in Mali. The U.S. Army will ship 31 refurbished MRAPs to Bangladesh in May 2021, followed by U.S. contractor training in Bangladesh. The remaining 19 MRAPs and support equipment will depart in July 2021 for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Gao, Mali.
More details
More details
U.S. Security Cooperation with Bangladesh - United States Department of State
For nearly 50 years, the United States and Bangladesh have enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including: border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defense trade, and defense institution building. The United States...
www.state.gov