What's new

USA offers F-15 EX to India

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L India rejects USA F-35 offer Indian Defence Forum 42
L USA will have to offer India generous terms to seal MMRCA combat aircraft deal Indian Defence Forum 1
ghazi52 HEC to offer 10,000 PhD scholarships for USA Technology & Science 60
Zarvan USA offers Pakistan weapons of Afghan War Strategic & Foreign Affairs 34
Mercenary IRGC Commander offers Gold to anyone who finds a country more evil than USA Iranian Defence Forum 48
RayKalm Gilani, Nawaz, Zaradri offered USA to bring Army into Pakistan!! Pakistani Siasat 0
L USA offers 24 F-16 jets to Indonesia Military Forum 27
L Iranian president offers friendship to the USA Americas 33
L USA ASKS SRI LANKA TO ACCEPT OFFER OF UN PANEL Americas 1
nawazshahzad Bhutto offered the USA Naval Bases along the Balochistan coast: Hussain Haqqani Pakistani Siasat 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top