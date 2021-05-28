Look at the faces of american team.USA MATH TEAM OLYMPIAD FINALLY WON AGAINST CHINA TEAM
Somehow I think Muricans not at all happy USA Math Team Olympiad beating China team
Math Olympiad at this time???
Doesn't matter. 2019, 2020 or 2021. You will see more oriental face than Aryan in US team.ICHO is international chemistry olympiad. This picture is from ICHO 2017 as per below source
U.S. team makes history at International ChemistryOlympiad https://cen.acs.org/articles/95/web/2017/07/US-team-makes-history-IChO.html
Aryan? There is no aryan race or face, Aryan as a culture exists in India. But i guess you mean typical white people.Doesn't matter. 2019, 2020 or 2021. You will see more oriental face than Aryan in US team.
And we got stupid white american thinking of banning Chinese involved in their scientific US project.