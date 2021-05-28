What's new

USA MATH TEAM OLYMPIAD FINALLY WON AGAINST CHINA TEAM

USA MATH TEAM OLYMPIAD FINALLY WON AGAINST CHINA TEAM




😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Somehow I think Muricans not at all happy USA Math Team Olympiad beating China team🙂🙂🙂🤔🤔🤔🤣🤣🤣🥁🥁🥁🏔🐲


1622202786703.png


:yay: :yay::yay:

:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
 
CAPRICORN-88 said:
Math Olympiad at this time???
Why not?

Didn't Stinkapore hold its transmogrified General Elections last year at height of the first Covid19 wave?
And isnt Japan going to have Olympics in a short while at height of 2nd Covid wave?
And did not Modi went on with Kumbh Mela a short while agao?

The whole world still got to go chug chug chug along regardless of deaths

For personal glory of politicians and cronies
 
Beast said:
Doesn't matter. 2019, 2020 or 2021. You will see more oriental face than Aryan in US team.

And we got stupid white american thinking of banning Chinese involved in their scientific US project.
Aryan? There is no aryan race or face, Aryan as a culture exists in India. But i guess you mean typical white people.
But yes I agree the competitive field in science/education is getting represented by more and more asian americans.
 
