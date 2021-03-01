USA Istar purchas approved 2 + 4

The Maverick
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 4, 2016
- 1,159
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)
Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension
The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions
They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes
4 more ISTARS to be developed at home
Another world class asset to be added to
S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a
Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension
The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions
They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes
4 more ISTARS to be developed at home
Another world class asset to be added to
S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a
India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)
Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension
The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions
They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes
4 more ISTARS to be developed at home
Another world class asset to be added to
S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a
Last edited: