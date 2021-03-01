USA Istar purchas approved 2 + 4

The Maverick said: India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)



Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension



The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions



They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes



4 more ISTARS to be developed at home



Another world class asset to be added to



S400

Rafale

Tejas mark1a



View attachment 721309

Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimensionThe USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisionsThey will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes4 more ISTARS to be developed at homeAnother world class asset to be added toS400RafaleTejas mark1a Click to expand...

Hey mav welcome back man, how was the ban this time around ?okay so I don’t understand why indian keeps buying this western third grade shit. JSTARS was the bigger Bhai and the ISTAR is dumbed down version for the Indians. This has a range of 30 kms. I don’t understand why only buy two when one would need a lot more in the Indian scenario...... why waste so much money.... 1 billion dollars .......when the end result is a surrender!also mav you are being naughty again tejas mk1a is not a world class asset. It has to be procured first by any air force including Indians Against Flying (IAF)