USA Istar purchas approved 2 + 4

The Maverick

The Maverick

Jan 4, 2016
India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)

Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension

The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions

They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes

4 more ISTARS to be developed at home

Another world class asset to be added to

S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a
The Maverick said:
India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)

Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension

The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions

They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes

4 more ISTARS to be developed at home

Another world class asset to be added to

S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a
1614629434613.png

 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
The Maverick said:
India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)

Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension

The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions

They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes

4 more ISTARS to be developed at home

Another world class asset to be added to

S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a

S-400 will not happen.

It will be cancelled.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
The Maverick said:

ERR NO ....... ITS happened first teams in Russia already $1 billion down payment made

AND USA turns blind eye

ITS called long term strategic ally WAIVERS
LOL

NO

Putin cancels India summit. First time in 20 years.

Biden has put Modi on notice. Drop S-400 or prepare to get sanctioned.

Modi has no option but to bow to Biden-Kamala.
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

Jan 4, 2016
HalfMoon said:
LOL

NO

Putin cancels India summit. First time in 20 years.

Biden has put Modi on notice. Drop S-400 or prepare to get sanctioned.

Modi has no option but to bow to Biden-Kamala.
Vladimir Putin expected to visit India for annual summit as soon as Covid situation stabilises - Carelyst

ERRRRR NO HIS COMING

originsal cancellation covid pandemic precaution only.

RUSSIA INDIA
USA INDIA
Europe india
Israel India
Saudi india
UAE india

rock solid highly bussiness driven and strategically long term vital links

willnot change EVER
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
The Maverick said:
Vladimir Putin expected to visit India for annual summit as soon as Covid situation stabilises - Carelyst

ERRRRR NO HIS COMING

originsal cancellation covid pandemic precaution only.

RUSSIA INDIA
USA INDIA
Europe india
Israel India
Saudi india
UAE india

rock solid highly bussiness driven and strategically long term vital links

willnot change EVER
No Putin has dumped India and selling warships and other military equipment to Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy chief visits Russian warship. Should India worry?


Pakistan Navy chief visits Russian warship. Should India worry?

The Admiral Grigorovich was commissioned into the Russian Navy in 2016
K

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
The Maverick said:
India’s $3-Billion ISTAR Takes Shape, MoD Clearance This Year (defencexp.com)

Looks like the indian air power modernmsation programe is taking another dimension

The USA very own ISTAR aew planes are to be acquired after sevral years of pending decisions

They will work along side 2 NETRA and 3 awacs planes

4 more ISTARS to be developed at home

Another world class asset to be added to

S400
Rafale
Tejas mark1a

View attachment 721309
Hey mav welcome back man, how was the ban this time around ?

okay so I don’t understand why indian keeps buying this western third grade shit. JSTARS was the bigger Bhai and the ISTAR is dumbed down version for the Indians. This has a range of 30 kms. I don’t understand why only buy two when one would need a lot more in the Indian scenario...... why waste so much money.... 1 billion dollars .......when the end result is a surrender!

also mav you are being naughty again tejas mk1a is not a world class asset. It has to be procured first by any air force including Indians Against Flying (IAF)

k
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
HalfMoon said:
LOL

NO

Putin cancels India summit. First time in 20 years.

Biden has put Modi on notice. Drop S-400 or prepare to get sanctioned.

Modi has no option but to bow to Biden-Kamala.
Tell you what I will bet you a thousand , UK pounds or dollars and webby a senior Indian can adjudicate. Put your money where your mouth is or stop trolling for no other reason then to display your outright stupidity.

Come on Dude.
Do it


To sweeten the deal I promise to give my winnings to charity. Like feeding the chilren in Yemen.
You know it makes sense , if you even half believe what you write
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Turingsage said:
Tell you what I will bet you a thousand , UK pounds or dollars and webby a senior Indian can adjudicate. Put your money where your mouth is or stop trolling for no other reason then to display your outright stupidity.

Come on Dude.
Do it


To sweeten the deal I promise to give my winnings to charity. Like feeding the chilren in Yemen.
You know it makes sense , if you even half believe what you write
What I said is well documented.

Putin was supposed to land in India in Oct-2020 but cancelled the summit.

Biden-Kamala have warned Modi not to go ahead with S-400 deal. The deal with be cancelled as Modi does not have any other choice.
 
