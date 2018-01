After this video of Saudi fighter jet being intercepted by a Yemeni anti air missile, was released one thing that needs to be noticed was the FLIR logo on top of the video and FLIR logo on the Pod that was shown in the video. This clearly shows that Houthis were able to acquire these pods from USA.In July 2009, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon’s main arms broker, approved a so-called Pseudo-Foreign Military Sales, or Pseudo-FMS, deal that included three Ultra 8500 turrets “or equivalent,” as well as other equipment and contractor support.The full package, intended as an upgrade for Yemen’s Huey II helicopters, had an estimated value of more than $3.7 million. The Ultra 8500s by themselves were worth more than $600,000 apiece.above is the invoice showing they were sold by USA. I think Saudis should start using their brains what USA is actually doing to them.the detailed copy of this transaction can be attained from US Gov Freedom of Information Actwebsite.