USA-India vs Russia-China

In Summary



India HAS MASSIVE NATURAL defense VIA THE HIMLAYERS

India has a massive Naval advantage in the Indian ocean and will be difficult to defeat by china navy whislst far from home.

The majority of china,s military assets are based in South east to protect its huge sea lanes and citites

USA on its own is more powerful and technologically advanced than Russia China & India combined

China military is not well trained and serious doubts exist in its tactics and military leadership

Russia is a paper tiger large nos but bulk of equipment outdated



The 4 RELATIVE GDPs show how weak Russia is now



USA 18 trillion $

China 12 trillion $

India 2.7 trillion $

Russia 1,5 trillion $





Don't understand why PAKISTANIS still think RUSSIA is powerful …………………………….. They are a DECLINING POWER



And India knows this

Click to expand...