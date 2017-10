The plot thickens!



IA sees PLA continuing to build a motorable road in Doklam but Bhutan refuses to object because it wants good relations with China. The visit by India's foreign minister failed to change Bhutan's mind and now USA wants to have a try too.



Despite the best attempts by Modi to cover up IA's humiliating retreat from Doklam, there are too many signs of PLA troops, roads and bunker activity in Doklam to ignore. This forces Modi to take military action even though Bhutan does not support it.