The USA has definitely changed ITS relationship WITH Pakistan.



No more F16

No more grant aid#

Do More , Do More demands



The way the USA generals openly declare we will cross the Pak Border to destroy sancutarys is like they have no respect for your borders at all.



I BLAME MODI and DOVAL for this huge step change in USA policy towards Pakistan.



PDF members are ridiculing this vedio..........BUT the GENERAL is the supereme commander in Afghanistan and he has clear GOALS and authority from USA leadership.



You can deny this BUT I believe it may ALREADY be happening .. WEWILL NEVER KNOW

