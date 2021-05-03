What's new

Usa Engineers Arriving to instal GE414 engine in Mark 2 Tejas Summer 2021

8 GE414 engines already at Bangalore HAL division

Rolls Out Mark 2 Tejas Feb 2022

First Taxi Trial August 2022

First Flight Simmer 2023
 
I could not but help thinking about this quote from PJ O'Rourke about India,

"Sahib please come back and fix the coke machine, which has not been working for twenty years..."
 
How is this an Indian plane as they even rely on American engineers to install them. Indians need to learn how to install them. If they run into issues, they can call tech support. Which should be located inside India anyway.
 
wait what? are you serious? indians can't even install an engine on baby tejas? are you kidding me? 🤦🏻‍♂️
 
faithfulguy said:
How is this an Indian plane as they even rely on American engineers to install them. Indians need to learn how to install them. If they run into issues, they can call tech support. Which should be located inside India anyway.
Everything (including tech support) in India is based on theory, not actual use.

You can call vacuum cleaner tech support in India and talk to an idiot who will rattle off some solutions from a prepared script and has never used a vacuum cleaner himself. How will they know - considering their income of a few dollars a day at best? They could hardly afford to rent a shared room in an apartment, much less buy a vacuum.

Same thing with clothes dryers, dishwashers, leaf blowers, and any modern American appliance you can think of. Total BS and miscalculation by the American companies who fob off these contracts to lying/cheating dhokeybaaj Indian support outsourcers who will say yes to any question asked.

I actually got many of these tele-support idiots in India (after I got totally wrong instructions :mad:) to admit they have no practical experience with the appliances they were "supporting". WTF are these Indian support outfits thinking?

These are no better than scammers and India is now known as the scam capital of the world because of these reasons. Good for India.

If this is the case with "normal" home appliances, then Allah forbid how these Indians will support a new FADEC engine like the F414, which they absolutely will have zero clue about.

By the way - trying to shoehorn the F414 into the Tejas Mk.2 will require not only reconfigured plumbing (given that the F414 fan shroud is a lot larger than the F404 which the Tejas current version flies with) but it will also require some redesign of the fuselage, if not the underlying frame components and the main undercarriage housing. The nozzle is shorter and the center of gravity of the engine (obviously the heaviest component within the airframe) has now changed.

The Tejas is not a large platform and every inch is critical.

Throw the Kaveri engine into the mix for fitting into the Tejas at some point (if the SNECMA sahibs come back and fix Kaveri too), then you have the makings of a 2nd Gen fighter being used against 5th Gen fighters twenty years from now.

In Indian parlance it is "Fun-taastikkk".....
 
Akatosh

GumNaam said:
wait what? are you serious? indians can't even install an engine on baby tejas? are you kidding me? 🤦🏻‍♂️
All new engines are installed by OEM for first time.
For example US engineers installed GE F414 on the first Saab Gripen NG.
Similarly installing of GE F404 on first KAI T-50 also done by US engineers.
 
Akatosh said:
All new engines are installed by OEM for first time.
For example US engineers installed GE F414 on the first Saab Gripen NG.
Similarly installing of GE F404 on first KAI T-50 also done by US engineers.
uhm...but tejas baby has been using the f414s for a while...but whatever...
 
