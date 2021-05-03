Usa Engineers Arriving to instal GE414 engine in Mark 2 Tejas Summer 2021

Euro fighter
8 GE414 engines already at Bangalore HAL division
Rolls Out Mark 2 Tejas Feb 2022
First Taxi Trial August 2022
First Flight Simmer 2023
Lol your Tejas MK-2 will roll out as soon as possible in 2028, you're expecting your Tejas MK-1A will have first flight in 2023 so how its possible that MK-2 will roll out before MK-1A ?? can you explain it to me???View attachment 739588
This is what will be rolled out in Summer 2022 on this GE414 engines
HAL can't integrate/install the engines ?
Prototype buildingHAL can't integrate/install the engines ?
It is for prototype building consultationwait what? are you serious? indians can't even install an engine on baby tejas? are you kidding me?
Did they drop the double delta (aka Samosa) of the Mk 1 and 1A?View attachment 739588
This is what will be rolled out in Summer 2022 on this GE414 engines
Everything (including tech support) in India is based on theory, not actual use.How is this an Indian plane as they even rely on American engineers to install them. Indians need to learn how to install them. If they run into issues, they can call tech support. Which should be located inside India anyway.
All new engines are installed by OEM for first time.wait what? are you serious? indians can't even install an engine on baby tejas? are you kidding me?
uhm...but tejas baby has been using the f414s for a while...but whatever...All new engines are installed by OEM for first time.
For example US engineers installed GE F414 on the first Saab Gripen NG.
Similarly installing of GE F404 on first KAI T-50 also done by US engineers.