USA delivers six MD-530F attack helicopters to the Lebanese Armed Forces

A ceremony was held at Hamat Air Base in Lebanon to receive 6 MD-530F military helicopters as a donation from the United States of America to the Lebanese Army, in the presence of the Army Commander in Chief General Joseph Aoun, the American Ambassador to Lebanon Ms. Dorothy SHEA, in addition to a number of military attachés and officers.MD 530F Cayuse Warrior is an armed variant of the OH-6 Cayuse light observation helicopter built by MD Helicopters. It is designed to enhance scout attack, armed escort and close air attack capabilities of the air forces.The multi-purpose armed helicopter can be deployed in tactical, reconnaissance and transport operations. It can also carry out airborne law enforcement, executive and personnel transport, air medical services, search-and-rescue (SAR), firefighting and other public safety missions.General Aoun delivered a speech in which he considered that this occasion renews the effective cooperation and friendship between the Lebanese army and the United States of America. During his recent visit to the United States of America, he sensed a consensus on continuing to support the army, because fortifying it is equivalent to fortifying Lebanon, and because its steadfastness in the face of this delicate stage enhances stability, preserves Lebanon’s unity and prevents it from sliding into sedition or civil war again. He thanked the friendly and brotherly countries for the continued support of the army, pointing out that these countries are seeking to find a legal formula that allows providing assistance in line with the necessary and urgent needs of the military.He stressed that Army Command is striving hard to maintain the continuity of the institution and to help the military and their families during the current crisis and its severe repercussions.Ambassador Dorothy C. Shea delivered the following remarks at Hamat Airbase :"Since 2017, the U.S. military teams have worked closely with the LAF to ensure the capabilities of these aircrafts would fill mission requirements and enhance the operational capacity of the LAF in providing for Lebanon’s security. Today, we are not only formally inaugurating these helicopters, valued at over $40 million dollars, but we are welcoming them as the newest additions of the LAF’s air fleet.This helicopter is the first light attack helicopter of its kind to integrate APKWS missiles and live downlink of targeting data. Most importantly, this technology showcases the LAF’s increasing levels of combat capabilities.""Today, both the helicopter delivery and training graduation, represent the enduring partnership between Lebanon and the United States. The United States recently announced an additional $67 million in annual Foreign Military Financing support for this year 2021. This is in addition to the $120 million that we had already set aside for Lebanon bringing the total to $187 million for this year. We remain committed to pursuing additional ways that we can help the LAF, and I include in that the LAF soldiers. We know your country is going through difficult times, your people are experiencing very difficult economic circumstances and many of you yourselves are. We are working aggressively to help find solutions to those problems, and I would include in that also our friends and colleagues in the Internal Security Forces. We recognize the vital role that you play in securing and protecting Lebanon."