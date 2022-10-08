What's new

USA Contribution to Pakistan

USA Contribution to Pakistan

Ambassador Blome visited U.S. healthcare IT services company: @CareCloud in Bagh, AJK. CareCloud’s Bagh facility is its largest in Pakistan, with 2,525 employees, 17% of whom are female. The U.S. is a leading investor in Pakistan.


1665233973461.png




310256315_886780166061440_2371049831755361718_n.jpg




311008483_886780216061435_1253621121003979546_n.jpg
 

