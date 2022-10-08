,.,.
USA Contribution to Pakistan
Ambassador Blome visited U.S. healthcare IT services company: @CareCloud in Bagh, AJK. CareCloud’s Bagh facility is its largest in Pakistan, with 2,525 employees, 17% of whom are female. The U.S. is a leading investor in Pakistan.
