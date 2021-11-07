What's new

USA: Bill wants to prevent the sale of components to Turkey's UAV program
Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wants to know what American components are used by the Turkish UAV industry and to whom it has sold such UAVs since 2018.

7/11/2021
1636286401419.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1449052747949563904

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has announced two of the foreign policy amendments he is submitting to the National Defense Authority Act (NDAA).

As the primary tool for approving defense spending for fiscal year 2022, the proposed changes by Chairman Mendes to the NDAA seek to significantly improve the U.S. government's ability to monitor and assess the national security implications of Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program expansion.



Also, prevent exceptions to further circumvention of the 1992 law prohibiting U.S. military assistance to the Azerbaijani government.

The bill specifically talks about the Bayraktar TB2 UAV that has been sold to Azeris and dozens of other countries around the world. The bill, if passed, would dictate intelligence gathering about U.S. components used in Turkish UAVs.
www.israeldefense.co.il

1. Only one problem there are no US companents in Turkish drones there were Canadian before but it was only the camera and they parted ways long ago and hack that company itself went bankrupt because the canadian gov't banned them from selling camera's Baykar.

2. This bill will never see the day of light

But it shows one thing that the US is losing ground to irrational extremists and in few 3-4 decades they won't be reachable as populists would be allover the place.. They are heading towards mental drainge populism
 
What significance and impact does this bill have?
Nothing more than a toilet paper..

first of all it will never pass and issued by a nobody and I don't know why the US even entertains to give their populists voice or even make their vomitted garbage public without it ever seeing the day of light
 
