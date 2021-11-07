ארה״ב: הצעת חוק רוצה למנוע ממכר רכיבים לתכנית הכטב״מ של טורקיה הסנאטור בוב מננדז, יו"ר ועדת יחסי החוץ של הסנאט, הכריז על שניים מתיקוני מדיניות החוץ שהוא מגיש לחוק הסמכות ההגנה הלאומית (NDAA). ככלי העיקרי לאישור הוצאות ביטחוניות לשנת הכספים 2022, השינויים המוצעים של היו"ר מננדס ב-NDAA מבקשים לשפר משמעותית את יכולתה של ממשלת ארה"ב לעקוב ולהעריך את ההשלכות...

USA: Bill wants to prevent the sale of components to Turkey's UAV program

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has announced two of the foreign policy amendments he is submitting to the National Defense Authority Act (NDAA).

As the primary tool for approving defense spending for fiscal year 2022, the proposed changes by Chairman Mendes to the NDAA seek to significantly improve the U.S. government's ability to monitor and assess the national security implications of Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program expansion.

Also, prevent exceptions to further circumvention of the 1992 law prohibiting U.S. military assistance to the Azerbaijani government.

The bill specifically talks about the Bayraktar TB2 UAV that has been sold to Azeris and dozens of other countries around the world. The bill, if passed, would dictate intelligence gathering about U.S. components used in Turkish UAVs.