USA BANK RUN PANIC as Third Bank COLLAPSES in 5 Days. Signature Bank Closed by FDIC after BANK RUN

VCheng said:
Here comes yet another thread! :lol:
He starts a million threads on the exact same topic from obscure sources. He’ll scrape the Internet to peddle his narrative.

As for SVB, it’s a nothing burger. SVB failed because of its own mismanagement, not because of a wider issue with the economy.
 
F-22Raptor said:
He starts a million threads on the exact same topic from obscure sources. He’ll scrape the Internet to peddle his narrative.

As for SVB, it’s a nothing burger. SVB failed because of its own mismanagement, not because of a wider issue with the economy.
What he peddles with management support here will not affect anything. With US government steps, stocks of local banks are recovering rapidly. All will be well.
 
Lalala

Tel Aviv shares drop as SVB failure triggers cash-flow concern for Israeli startups

LeumiTech says it helped Israeli startups transfer $1 billion out of SVB accounts; government pledges to help tech firms
After "half of the world" sanctioned Russia, not even one Russian national Bank has defaulted....

I am think about pulling cash out. Don’t have much to began with. FDIC would not be able to cover 5%, if everything crashes.
 

