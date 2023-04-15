USA and the "top secret" docs leaks

Top 5 US intelligence leaks AP Photo/Armando Franca, File FILE – Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on Nov. 4, 2019. Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance...

Jack Teixeira: Who is the 21-year-old national guardsman suspected of US intelligence leaks? Held "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information" - the airman faces being charged under the Espionage Act and could be handed a lengthy jail sentence if convicted.

Human behaviour can be predictable, specially thanks to electronic espionage in young people who used electronic internet devices sine child age.Specially in people who some kind of mental issue.If you want to leak something, you can make the leak putting a well searched kind of person to "save" and "protect" top secret documents.Now, I wont be surprised if the new leaker Teixeira change his sex in his new life in prison.