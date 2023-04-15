What's new

USA and the "top secret" docs leaks

Last decade USA top secret leaks was done with the previous OK of USA Deep State?

defence.pk

Top 5 US intelligence leaks

AP Photo/Armando Franca, File FILE – Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on Nov. 4, 2019. Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance...
defence.pk

Human behaviour can be predictable, specially thanks to electronic espionage in young people who used electronic internet devices sine child age.
Specially in people who some kind of mental issue.

If you want to leak something, you can make the leak putting a well searched kind of person to "save" and "protect" top secret documents.

bradley.jpg


Now, I wont be surprised if the new leaker Teixeira change his sex in his new life in prison.

230413144642-01-jack-teixeira.jpg


skynews-fbi-jack-teixeira-arrest_6120826.jpg


news.sky.com

Jack Teixeira: Who is the 21-year-old national guardsman suspected of US intelligence leaks?

Held "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information" - the airman faces being charged under the Espionage Act and could be handed a lengthy jail sentence if convicted.
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 

