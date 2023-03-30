What's new

USA and China to clash over Pakistan

This is about stating the obvious but since it is fun let's do it anyway.

This will be the event of the century. USA and China will clash over Pakistan. There will be a competition on who will invest more in Pakistan. The USA-China economic rivalry will not be limited to Pakistan. Other fronts will be opened.

Edit-Add: I am serious.
 
US is not spending in Pakistan,
China is spending in Pakistan,
It is loan or not, it does not matter.
But it will give long term benefit.
 
Pakistan will eventually out develop India. In its current state its already cleaner and some parts well developed in comparison to India.
 

