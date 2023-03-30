USA and China to clash over Pakistan

This is about stating the obvious but since it is fun let's do it anyway.
This will be the event of the century. USA and China will clash over Pakistan. There will be a competition on who will invest more in Pakistan. The USA-China economic rivalry will not be limited to Pakistan. Other fronts will be opened.
Edit-Add: I am serious.
